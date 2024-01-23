Longtime Oklahoma County public defender Bob Ravitz dies: 'A true public servant'

Oklahoma County's public defender, Bob Ravitz, cared too much to quit.

He died Tuesday after more than 35 years at that job. He was 71.

Ravitz became public defender on July 1, 1987, after a decade as an assistant. He both oversaw an office of lawyers representing penniless criminal defendants and went to court himself.

He stayed on, long after others at the courthouse retired, moved on or died. He passed up job offer after job offer.

“I had made a commitment to a bunch of guys whose appeals I was doing, who were on death row,” he said in 2017 of the job offers. “I told them I would do everything I could to see that their rights were protected. If I had left I would've had to leave that with someone else and I wasn't willing to do that.”

He died after an apparent heart attack at his home.

'Mad Dog' Bob Ravitz known for friendliness, but tough in court

He was well known for his friendliness but he could be tough in court. Early in his career, he sometimes was called "Mad Dog." He once was described by The Washington Post as the state's most experienced death penalty lawyer.

He and then-District Attorney Bob Macy squared off during an argument about experts in a 1986 murder trial. Outside the presence of jurors, Macy suggested Ravitz "step outside" to settle the matter. "Tough guy," Ravitz retorted.

He understood that some of the taxpayers who funded his job see public defenders as bleeding heart types always looking to set the guilty free.

"I don’t ask a lawyer, 'Are you a liberal or a conservative?’" he said in 2017. "I couldn't care less. I've hired independents. I’ve hired Republicans. I've hired Democrats. I’ve fired liberals. I’ve fired conservatives. If they believe in equal justice under the law, they can work here. People who think that public defenders are all overwhelmingly liberal fanatics are wrong.

“If you want the criminal justice system to work, you’ve got to be willing to represent the worst of the worst,” he also said. “A society is judged not by how they treat the best people, but by how they treat the worst people. And those people have the same rights that you have, that I have.”

Friends, family: Ravits was true public servant

His friends Tuesday talked about his dedication.

"Bob Ravitz was a true public servant," said former District Attorney David Prater. "He gave his full measure every day to make this world a better place.

"He truly was responsible for holding that courthouse together, even in the most challenging of times," Prater said. "Mr. Ravitz demanded that fair play and honest interaction rule the day. Criminal defendants certainly benefitted from Bob's involvement in their cases, but unknown to many, he was focused on the just treatment of everyone. He would not stand for the mistreatment of victims, law enforcement officers or any other person. "

Scott Rowland, the presiding judge at the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, called Ravitz "an absolute pillar of a lawyer and a man."

"He never attacked other lawyers or witnesses, but he always attacked injustice wherever he found it," Rowland said.

The judge would ask Ravitz from time to time about retirement. "His reply ... has always been 'a couple of years,' with a wry smile that told me even he didn’t really believe it," Rowland said.

Contributing: staff writers Jack Money and Josh Dulaney

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bob Ravitz, Oklahoma County's longtime public defender, dies at 71