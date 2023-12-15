Longtime Palm Beach Town Attorney John 'Skip' Randolph, 79, retires after 44 years

Longtime Town Attorney John "Skip" Randolph, who is retiring at the end of the month, attends a Town Council development review meeting with colleague Joanne O'Connor December 13, 2023 in Palm Beach.

Set to step down "with reluctance" at the end of the year following 44 years as Town Attorney, John "Skip" Randolph thanked family, colleagues, residents and town officials Tuesday for their support during his long tenure with the town.

They, in turn, praised Randolph for his commitment to the town and his family.

Randolph, 79, a land use and governmental attorney with West Palm Beach-based law firm Jones Foster, P.A., announced his retirement at Tuesday's Town Council meeting. Wednesday's development review meeting was his last in his long-time role.

Related: Town attorney receives ‘Legal Elite’ honor

"Skip has provided all of the elected officials with wise legal counsel, and has served the people of our community with great integrity and forethought," Mayor Danielle Moore said Tuesday. "We have counted on Skip for his incredible knowledge and devotion to our town, and for his guidance. What wise guidance it has been."

Randolph started his tenure with Palm Beach in September 1979, the same year the town's soon-to-be overhauled code was written, Moore noted.

During the next four-plus decades, he worked closely with seven mayors, six town managers, 49 elected officials, and dozens of department heads and staff on a wide range of matters that impacted residents and shaped the town.

Council member Julie Araskog noted some of those matters when she spoke of Randolph's service to the town.

John "Skip" Randolph welcomes members of the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews to breakfast during a Fellowship Friday event last month at Temple Emanu-El.

"You have served us for the law," she said. "You're impeccable on your understanding of the law and what needs to be done, whether it was for our zoning code, whether it was ordinances — whatever it was that you were guiding us on. Your expertise, your knowledge of the town for over 40 years, everything you brought to us, was integral to what we are as a town today."

Other council members joined Araskog in praising Randolph for his commitment to the town and its residents.

"You've got tremendous institutional knowledge, having been here for so long," council member Bobbie Lindsay said. "That has been so helpful to guide us in decision-making — what's a big issue, what's not so big. Not only are you excellent at your trade, but you're also a wonderful human being, and that is really important to this town."

Council President Maggie Zeidman, who announced in October that she would not seek a fifth term on the council, said Randolph was an "immeasurable" help to her during her eight years on the desk.

"You're someone I could always count on for good advice," she said. "You never told me what to do, but you gave me all of the options, and we would go through things very carefully. I knew what the up and the down was on each one of them. You've been a trusted and reliable friend. I will miss you, and it's been an incredible run up here."

Council member Lew Crampton said it was "bittersweet" to see Randolph leave after 44 years with the town.

"We will miss you," he said. "You have been at the top of your profession in terms of the awards and recognitions from the Bar Association. We all know that. We've all seen that. You've been a good friend to me, and to everyone in this town. Our town is all the better for you having served it."

Council member Ted Cooney thanked Randolph for his "wonderful" years of service and for helping guide him when he first became active in public service.

"We're really going to miss you around here," he said. "But I know you'll still be around. We look forward to your enjoying your time with your family."

Randolph, a father of three, has represented several other municipalities during his long legal career, including the Towns of Jupiter Island, Gulf Stream and Ocean Ridge, as well as the Village of Tequesta.

As co-chair of Jones Foster's Land Use and Governmental practice group, he has provided legal counsel to town advisory boards and councils, agencies, and staff on a wide range of legal issues, including real estate, land use and zoning, contracts, ordinances and regulations, personnel, and the enforcement of laws by police and code enforcement officers.

He also has worked with individual clients in municipal and governmental law matters, including code enforcement, land use, and zoning.

Community service has been important to Randolph throughout his career, council members noted, particularly in Palm Beach.

He has served as longtime chairman of the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and an award was established in his name to honor persons or organizations in the community who exemplify the Fellowship's mission.

Randolph also is a past president of the Royal Poinciana Chapel and the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults.

During brief remarks Tuesday, Randolph said he was grateful for the support he received during his long tenure with the town.

“I will miss working with the council, staff, and residents I have come to know and represent throughout my career with the town, and I will miss the challenges which this position has offered me during these many years,” he said. “It has been my sincere pleasure to serve the town during the past 44 of my 53 years as a practicing attorney.”

Following Randolph's announcement, the council adopted a formal resolution designating Jones Foster Shareholder Joanne O’Connor as the incoming town attorney, effective Jan. 1.

O’Connor has represented the town over the past two decades in litigation matters that have involved land use, real estate, zoning, and constitutional issues.

"I want to thank Joanne O'Connor for stepping in to fill in as town attorney," Randolph told the council. "I know you already love her, but you're going to love her even more as she fills this role."

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: John Randolph steps down as Town Attorney in Palm Beach after 44 years