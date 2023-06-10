This longtime Peoria restaurant is switching up its hours for the summer

One World Café at 1245 W. Main Street in Peoria.

In Peoria, One World Café plans to shift its hours starting the week of June 11.

The 30-year-old establishment − situated across the street from Bradley University – will begin closing earlier on Sunday, June 11. Extended summer hours will go into effect on June 12.

The new hours are:

Open at 7:30 a.m. with last seating at 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Open 7:30 a.m. with last seating at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Open 7:30 a.m. with last seating at 3 p.m. on Sunday

Previously, the restaurant opened at 8 a.m. daily and had its last seating at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

"We say last seating because that means we will seat up until that time," co-owner Amy Eid said. "And then once you're seated, we love to take care of you and let you enjoy your experience."

Eid said One World is continually working to evolve to better suit the needs of customers and employees alike. She said giving employees a set time off for the weekends has been a longtime goal.

"One of our core values has always been about giving our employees a healthy work-life balance," Eid said. "So, we want their job to be part of their life, but we don't want it to be so stressful that it takes over their lives - which we know can be really common in this industry."

As for the earlier openings, Eid said staff have noticed guests waiting at the door at 8 a.m. as the days get lighter earlier. She said customers are also looking to be out later, as well.

Eid said the summer hours aim to hit a "sweet spot" for when customers would like to visit the business and employee needs.

"We just try to take everything into account (and) find that balance," she said.

This year, the establishment is celebrating three decades in business. Eid noted the café’s willingness to adapt and change as one aspect of its longevity.

Ultimately, though, she said One World's success comes down to the community.

"We always say if it wasn't for our amazing employees and our awesome customers, we wouldn't be here," Eid said.

Visit One World Café

Address: 1245 W. Main St., Peoria

Phone: (309) 672-1522

Website: https://www.oneworld-cafe.com/

