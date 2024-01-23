Longtime person of interest in NKY cold case 'wanted to talk' with police about killing

A man has been charged in connection with the killing of 61-year-old Paul Clayton, who was found stabbed to death inside his Elsmere home nearly 20 years ago.

Timothy Delehanty, 36, is charged with murder in Kenton County District Court.

Delehanty was arrested Sunday after police were called to the St. Elizabeth Hospital campus in Covington in response to Delehanty leaving the facility with an IV still in his arm, an Elsmere police detective said in a criminal citation.

Delehanty confessed to the responding officers that he killed Clayton in 2006 and that he "wanted to talk about it," the citation states. When interviewed at the Covington Police Department, Delehanty said that he stabbed Clayton as many as 60 times, fleeing in Clayton's vehicle.

Clayton was found dead at his Eagle Drive home in December 2006 after his coworkers went to check on him because he had not been seen for several days, according to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. They found Clayton on the floor of his home covered in blood.

It didn't take long for investigators to zero in on Delehanty as a person of interest in Clayton's killing. At least one witness told police that Delehanty had been driving around in the slain man's 1996 Ford Thunderbird, according to earlier Enquirer reporting.

Authorities later located the car in Covington and Delehanty was charged with receiving stolen property, however, no charges were ever filed against him in connection with Clayton's killing.

Delehanty is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center and was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible sentence of 20 to 50 years or life in prison, prosecutors say.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided the photo for this report. Additional source: The Enquirer archive.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Paul Clayton cold case: Timothy Delehanty arrested in 2006 killing