Longtime Plum police officer charged for DUI by own department

A longtime Plum Borough police officer, Ryan Schneiderlochner is charged for DUI by his own department after investigators said he was caught drunk driving last month.

“I don’t think anyone should be doing that, let alone a police officer and finding that out is scary and shocking to me,” said Leanna Kintz.

The Plum Borough Mayor said Scheiderlochner has been an officer there for more than 20 years and is still on the job and patrolling the area.

Some people were shocked.

“To see the people that are supposed to be protecting and enforcing those laws breaking the laws, its incredibly upsetting and puts distrust in things,” said Kintz.

Plum borough police said one of their officers found Schneiderlochner slumped over and asleep at the wheel while sitting at the intersection of New Texas Road and Saltsburg Road around 4AM on January 21.”

According to the complaint, Schneiderlochner was in the driver’s seat of a truck while it was running, visibly intoxicated with a strong odor, bloodshot eyes, and slow lethargic speech. He told his fellow officers he was driving home. When asked how much he had to drank, Schneiderlochner said “a little.”

People in the area had mixed reaction to the news.

“I think everyone is human. Everyone makes mistakes. I love the police I support them 100%,” said Denise Baker.

“He’s the one that’s supposed to be enforcing the laws and he’s breaking them at the same time,” said Kintz.

Chief Lanny Conley said “The Plum Borough police department takes impaired driving very seriously, and it is imperative that the members of our department ensure the safety of the plum borough community and those who travel our roadways. However, the Plum Borough police department cannot comment on individual personnel matters.”

Schneiderlochner’s preliminary hearing is set for next week on Wednesday.

