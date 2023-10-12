Longtime police officer Richard Coleman announced 2024 run for Chatham County Sheriff

Richard Coleman , a former officer who has served in multiple departments throughout Georgia, announced his candidacy for Chatham County Sheriff in late August ― a seat that isn't on the ballot until November 2024.

Coleman aims to supplant current Sheriff John Wilcher, who replaced six-term sheriff Al St. Lawrence, who died in office, after winning a special election and runoff in April 2016. Seven months later, Wilcher was elected to a full term and re-elected in 2020.

Throughout his career in law enforcement, Coleman has jumped from police department to police department. From 1995 through 2006, Coleman worked for the Thunderbolt Police Department, starting as a police detective before working his way up to sergeant, captain, and then interim police chief in 2002. Coleman was forced to resign in 2006, after he was charged with simple battery when investigators say he got into a fight with another man at a woman's house, according to previous media reports. Although the incident was noted in local media outlets, the Town of Thunderbolt doesn't have a recorded history of discipline for Coleman, only salary sheets, Thunderbolt Town Clerk Deatre Denion wrote in an email. Coleman claimed those charges were dismissed and expunged.

After that incident, Coleman took a few years off, he said. Then, he took brief stints at departments throughout He worked for the Stillmore (Georgia) Police Department from 2011 through 2022, finishing as an assistant police chief. He worked as the chief of internal affairs for the Savannah State Police Department from 2014 through 2016. Then Coleman worked as the captain of criminal investigations at the Wadley (Georgia) Police Department from 2017 through 2019, as the chief of police for the Arlington (Georgia) Police Department from 2019 through 2020, and as the chief of police for the Davisboro (Georgia) Police Department from 2020 through 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Coleman discussed his vision for the office should he succeed Wilcher, centered on a platform of crime prevention efforts.

The following interview was edited for length and clarity.

Why are you running for Chatham County sheriff?

To save lives. That’s what it’s all about. Crime and safety is just a big issue that we’re facing in this country. People are losing their lives, and somebody's got to step up and take the burden of responsibility. And that’s me.

Everyone’s doing a good job. I just believe I’m called to do a little more.

Throughout your career, you’ve jumped from police department to police department, and at times, worked multiple jobs at once. How were you able to do that?

I’m dedicated to the call. You’ve got to commit yourself to something. If you want to get to the level that you desire, you’ve got to put in the work to do that. People just want things given to them. I was willing to do it. And it paid off handsomely.

According to previous reporting, you were forced to resign in 2006 after you got into a fight with another man at a woman's house. What happened in that incident?

In all fairness to me ... I really want to stick with the election. Let me just say this, I have no criminal record. That was dismissed and expunged 20 years ago.

Let the people know that I’m coming. Criminals, welcome to the Chatham County Detention Center.

What kind of research have you done in terms of the other duties of a sheriff, such as overseeing the private healthcare provider of the jail?

There’s a lot of contracts out there. Those things that you sit down with your command staff. Those are things that have got to be done on a daily basis. Actually, right now, I don't think they're broken. I haven't heard any real complaints about them. ... As far as I'm concerned, it's working.

All things will be reviewed.

If elected sheriff, what kind of changes would you make in the office?

"I’m (going to) full service the sheriff’s office. I’m talking about support units to assist these agencies in crime prevention efforts. That’s my big plan. Another plan is I’m going to deputize all law enforcement personnel."

"I’m focused on stopping crime here in Chatham County. I’m telling criminals, you better leave, and you better leave now, because I am coming."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Richard Coleman announces run for Chatham County Sheriff