Longtime Providence police veteran chosen as next administrator of RI Traffic Tribunal.

PROVIDENCE − The city's deputy police chief, Commander Kevin Lanni, is expected to leave the department to take a post as administrator of the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.

Lanni will replace the tribunal's current administrator, Dennis Gerstmeyer when he retires "in early 2024," a spokeswoman for the court system, Lexi Kriss, said Tuesday.

Also, next month, prior to taking the administrator job, Lanni will train with Gerstmeyer, Kriss added.

Tribunal says goodbye to Gerstmeyer

"The Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal and the Rhode Island Judiciary would like to offer an early ‘thank you’ and congratulations to Dennis on his decades of public service to the courts," Kriss said.

Providence's police chief, Col. Oscar L. Perez Jr., appointed Lanni to the position of deputy chief in early 2023. This was soon after Perez was elevated from acting chief to chief. Lanni had emerged among three finalists for the chief's position.

A member of the Police Department for 25 years, he started his career as a patrol officer and later commanded the department's community operations bureau.

During much of his time on the force, he supervised efforts focused on narcotics, firearms and organized crime, according to the city.

