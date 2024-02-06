Longtime Republicans make shortlist for Maricopa County sheriff appointment

Two longtime Republicans are among the three candidates the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced as finalists for the interim sheriff appointment despite a state law that requires the supervisors to pick a Democrat.

The supervisors received applications from eight people who wanted to replace former Sheriff Paul Penzone, who stepped down a year early on Jan. 12.

The appointed candidate will serve until the person elected sheriff in November is sworn in, according to county spokesperson Fields Moseley.

State law says the sheriff must live within the county they serve and prohibits the sheriff from practicing law.

Because Penzone was a Democrat, the supervisors must appoint a Democrat to replace him.

On Monday, county spokesperson Bianca Buliga announced the supervisors would interview three candidates: Jeffrey Kirkham, Patrick Valenzuela Sr. and Russ Skinner.

Kirkham and Skinner were registered as Republicans for decades but recently changed their party preference.

Skinner registered as a Republican in May 1987 but switched to Democrat on Oct. 3, 2023, one day after Penzone announced he would step down.

Kirkham registered as a Republican in March 1988 but changed his preference to Democrat this month.

Valenzuela is a registered Democrat and has not recently changed his party affiliation.

Skinner is currently the chief deputy sheriff of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. He said he has lived in Maricopa County for more than 50 years and served at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for more than 33 years. He has the powers of the sheriff until an appointment is made. He has been chief deputy since 2018.

Kirkham has 38 years of law enforcement experience. He worked as an Apache Junction police commander from 2014 to 2023. He served as a compliance specialist on officer misconduct for the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board from 2012 to 2014.

Valenzuela has 27 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a Glendale police lieutenant since 2020. Valenzuela has experience as a shift commander for police patrol, a SWAT team member, a field training officer and a school resource officer.

The supervisors will interview the three candidates on Tuesday morning in private.

"The board is considering these three applicants because of their extensive law enforcement backgrounds and commitment to public safety," Chair Jack Sellers said in a statement. "During the interview process, the board hopes to learn more about their visions for serving the residents of Maricopa County."

Buliga said the supervisors plan to decide on the appointment as soon as possible but left open the possibility of reopening the application process if needed.

While the supervisors decide who to select as interim sheriff, candidates continue to file statements of interest to run for the office this year.

