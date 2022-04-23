Longtime Restaurant Closing + Mother & Daughter Sentenced: CT News

Vincent Salzo
·1 min read

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.

Longtime Popular Restaurant Will Close This Month

Though the eatery itself is closing, its food trucks will continue to cater throughout Connecticut and New York.>>>Read More.

Downtown Bar Changes Its Name To Support Ukraine

The well-known bar has made a name change in response to the invasion of Ukraine.>>>Read More.

CT Mother & Daughter Sentenced In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Case: Feds

Canterbury residents Carla Krzywicki, 20, and Jean Lavin, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year.>>>Read More.

Popular National Retailer Opening New CT Location: Here’s Where

The national retailer is expected to open a new store in Connecticut.>>>Read More.

Mother's Day Brunch Spots: This Connecticut Eatery Among America's Best

Only one Connecticut restaurant made the Top 100 List of Best Brunch Spots in America. Would you have guessed it's here?>>>Read More.

Tenant Found For Vacant Victoria's Secret Space In Downtown

The business will move to the Post Road storefront.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch

