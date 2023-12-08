Longtime safety council leader retiring

Dec. 7—After years of bringing various initiatives to life in the community, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is moving on after 10 years.

During Sheldon Lyon's time working with the safety council, the organization implemented driver's education programming; began a study class for the state drivers permit; expanded Safety Acres, a farm safety program for kids; created daylong sessions at Safety Town and moved the agency to its present location on Frederick Avenue.

Prior to his career at the safety council, Lyon also served 15 years as the public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.

Lyon said he is grateful for the time he spent working public safety in St. Joseph, and none of his accomplishments would be possible without help from his peers along the way.

"I started at the council because I loved their mission of safety, which had been my mission for a long time, especially having experience with the patrol," he said. "Our board of directors is great and they have always encouraged me. Everyone here is such dedicated employees and that's the key. Because of that, we were able to bring forth new programming not just to the city but all of Northwest Missouri that people benefit from every month."

While Lyon has enjoyed serving the community for decades, he is looking forward to retirement life.

"This is just another phase of my life," he said. "I've enjoyed my time here immensely. It was a wonderful second career choice for me. Of course, my career with the patrol served me well, and I hope I served the citizens well of the state, but from here on out, it's just going to be not getting up at 5:30 in the morning anymore."

He hopes the community will continue to reach out to the safety council and utilize the many established and developing programs they have to offer.

"When you think about Safety Town, Safety Acres, the driving components and all the other trainings, most families have been touched by the safety council," Lyon said. "We put a lot of thought into those programs before they are put out to the public. I would encourage anyone, whether it's someone who has children that are age-appropriate to register for the programs or companies continuing the OSHA-mandated training, that's what we're here for. That's our mission to try to bring attention to safety in the community."

Lyon's last day working with the safety council will be Dec. 31, 2023.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.