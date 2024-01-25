Longtime Sangamon County Board member George Preckwinkle resigns

Leland Grove businessman George W. Preckwinkle, who has been on the Sangamon County Board since 2007, has resigned effective immediately.

Board Chairman Andy Van Meter informed other members in an email Thursday afternoon.

Van Meter said in the email that Preckwinkle's resignation was related to his business interests.

Preckwinkle is an owner of the central Illinois Ace Hardware stores.

"George has been instrumental in maintaining our sound fiscal condition," Van Meter said. "He has been a voice of reason and comity on so many issues."

Preckwinkle currently serves as chair of the finance committee. He also serves on the jail, OEM/911, and rural transportation committees.

He filed for reelection in District 25.

