Longtime Schuylkill Women in Crisis executive director to retire

Apr. 20—The longtime executive director of Schuylkill Women in Crisis will retire later this year and the organization has begun the process to replace her.

Sally Casey said Monday she informed SWiC's board of directors of her decision several months ago, and that she'll retire sometime between late September and December.

As a nonprofit organization, SWiC needs to respond to the changing needs to the community, she said, and sometimes that means a change in leadership.

Nearly 40 years

Originally from Pittsburgh, Casey, 64, has lived in Pottsville since 1983 when she moved here with her husband.

When she moved to the area, she began volunteering at the former Rape and Victim Assistance Center after seeing a segment on the "Phil Donahue Show" on domestic violence.

She started working with SWiC, founded in 1983, after being approached by Carol Blackner, founder of the Schuylkill County Task Force on Abused Women, the organization's predecessor, to run its first hotline service. She also had a hand in establishing the agency's first shelter at the former Christ Lutheran Church in Schuylkill Haven. Casey became executive director in 1984.

Over the years, SWiC's services have grown to include not only the shelter, now in Pottsville, and the hotline, but providing accompaniments to court hearings and hospital visits and attorneys for protection from abuse cases. Just last month, a text hotline launched.

The agency also serves men and members of the LGBTQ community.

Casey said domestic violence affects every area of the victims' and their children's lives, and the organization has worked to address that by bringing on counselors for children, computers for them to complete classes and a cook at the shelter.

The dedication of staff members allowed the shelter to stay open during the pandemic.

"We're committed to ensuring victims are safe and treated justly," she said.

SWiC also has volunteers who organize parties for the children, accompany victims through the civil and criminal court processes and organize clothing drives.

National recognition

Rochelle Quiggle, chair of the organization's board of directors, said the board is engaged in the search for a new executive director and has reached out to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence for input.

She believes Casey has "done the victims of domestic violence in the county a great service."

Noting there were no domestic violence services prior to the formation of Schuylkill County Task Force on Abused Women, she said Casey has grown SWiC to be "more than just a shelter," and has addressed the growing awareness of domestic violence with more services.

In fact, the organization in 2007 was recognized as one of the top three domestic violence programs in the nation by the National Network to End Domestic Violence, a "pretty impressive thing for a county of our size" that demonstrated Casey's dedication, Quiggle said.

In 1994, Casey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by then-Sen. Joe Biden, on the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act in rural America. Her three oldest children accompanied her to the hearing, a "monumental experience" in her life. A statement from Biden stuck out to her.

"He said that dealing with violence against women is like mowing the grass," Casey said. "It's not one and done."

A community solution

SWiC's alliance with government helps in reaching its goals, Casey said. With the cooperation of the county commissioners, SWiC has been able to secure federal funding to address violence against women in the community, with the money going to Adult Probation, the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

"Violence against women is a community problem and requires a community solution," she said. "The problem is too big for us to address on our own."

Casey said she has always had a passion for social justice causes, which her four children also took up. Her late son, Ted, was an attorney who represented victims of domestic abuse in the state court system.

Casey said helping victims and working with the agency's 30 employees have been the best parts of the job. The victims' strength and employees' commitment inspires her, she said.

"We have a wonderful staff and a great board," she said. "Everyone is dedicated to the organization's mission."

As to those who need the shelter's services, their stories are powerful. It takes "tremendous courage to leave an abusive relationship," she said.

Casey said while she is focused on getting through the next few months, she said she wants to spend more time with her family and possibly travel when she retires.

Contact the writer: clee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6028; @Cleespot on Twitter