Longtime Schuylkill Women in Crisis executive director to retire

Christine Lee, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·4 min read

Apr. 20—The longtime executive director of Schuylkill Women in Crisis will retire later this year and the organization has begun the process to replace her.

Sally Casey said Monday she informed SWiC's board of directors of her decision several months ago, and that she'll retire sometime between late September and December.

As a nonprofit organization, SWiC needs to respond to the changing needs to the community, she said, and sometimes that means a change in leadership.

Nearly 40 years

Originally from Pittsburgh, Casey, 64, has lived in Pottsville since 1983 when she moved here with her husband.

When she moved to the area, she began volunteering at the former Rape and Victim Assistance Center after seeing a segment on the "Phil Donahue Show" on domestic violence.

She started working with SWiC, founded in 1983, after being approached by Carol Blackner, founder of the Schuylkill County Task Force on Abused Women, the organization's predecessor, to run its first hotline service. She also had a hand in establishing the agency's first shelter at the former Christ Lutheran Church in Schuylkill Haven. Casey became executive director in 1984.

Over the years, SWiC's services have grown to include not only the shelter, now in Pottsville, and the hotline, but providing accompaniments to court hearings and hospital visits and attorneys for protection from abuse cases. Just last month, a text hotline launched.

The agency also serves men and members of the LGBTQ community.

Casey said domestic violence affects every area of the victims' and their children's lives, and the organization has worked to address that by bringing on counselors for children, computers for them to complete classes and a cook at the shelter.

The dedication of staff members allowed the shelter to stay open during the pandemic.

"We're committed to ensuring victims are safe and treated justly," she said.

SWiC also has volunteers who organize parties for the children, accompany victims through the civil and criminal court processes and organize clothing drives.

National recognition

Rochelle Quiggle, chair of the organization's board of directors, said the board is engaged in the search for a new executive director and has reached out to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence for input.

She believes Casey has "done the victims of domestic violence in the county a great service."

Noting there were no domestic violence services prior to the formation of Schuylkill County Task Force on Abused Women, she said Casey has grown SWiC to be "more than just a shelter," and has addressed the growing awareness of domestic violence with more services.

In fact, the organization in 2007 was recognized as one of the top three domestic violence programs in the nation by the National Network to End Domestic Violence, a "pretty impressive thing for a county of our size" that demonstrated Casey's dedication, Quiggle said.

In 1994, Casey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by then-Sen. Joe Biden, on the implementation of the Violence Against Women Act in rural America. Her three oldest children accompanied her to the hearing, a "monumental experience" in her life. A statement from Biden stuck out to her.

"He said that dealing with violence against women is like mowing the grass," Casey said. "It's not one and done."

A community solution

SWiC's alliance with government helps in reaching its goals, Casey said. With the cooperation of the county commissioners, SWiC has been able to secure federal funding to address violence against women in the community, with the money going to Adult Probation, the Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

"Violence against women is a community problem and requires a community solution," she said. "The problem is too big for us to address on our own."

Casey said she has always had a passion for social justice causes, which her four children also took up. Her late son, Ted, was an attorney who represented victims of domestic abuse in the state court system.

Casey said helping victims and working with the agency's 30 employees have been the best parts of the job. The victims' strength and employees' commitment inspires her, she said.

"We have a wonderful staff and a great board," she said. "Everyone is dedicated to the organization's mission."

As to those who need the shelter's services, their stories are powerful. It takes "tremendous courage to leave an abusive relationship," she said.

Casey said while she is focused on getting through the next few months, she said she wants to spend more time with her family and possibly travel when she retires.

Contact the writer: clee@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6028; @Cleespot on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • 1,500 COVID vaccines available now, Kansas City hospital says. Here’s how to get one

    Health officials want to get people vaccinated as COVID-19 variants spread.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital will drop appointment requirement, reduce hours for vaccine

    Jackson Memorial Hospital will soon allow people to show up at its three vaccination sites without an appointment, officials said.

  • IEA issues 'dire warning' on CO2 emissions as it predicts 5% rise

    Global CO2 emissions from energy are seen rising nearly 5% this year, suggesting the economic rebound from COVID-19 could be "anything but sustainable" for the climate, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. The IEA's Global Energy Review 2021 predicted carbon dioxide emissions would rise to 33 billion tonnes this year, up 1.5 billion tonnes from 2020 levels in the largest single increase in more than a decade. "This is a dire warning that the economic recovery from the COVID crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

  • Israel, Britain mull 'green travel corridor' after vaccine success

    Israel and Britain are exploring the possibility of opening a "green travel corridor" between them, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the success of the two countries' vaccination drives. The issue was discussed at a meeting between Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Jerusalem, an Israeli statement said. "We will promote, together with the UK, mutual recognition of vaccines in order to allow tourists and business people from both countries to safely return to their routines," the statement quoted Ashkenazi as saying.

  • At least 12 EU countries confident of July vaccine target -EU's Breton

    At least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said on Tuesday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive. "We are confident that we will be able to deliver enough doses but it is true also that it is up to member states to organise themselves to be ready for that," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told an Irish parliamentary committee.

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • Watch NASA's first Mars drone flight make history

    The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.

  • Remains of previously unknown dinosaur discovered in Chile

    Titanosaur species found in Atacama desert, now a barren land but which millions of years ago would have provided herbivore with lush plant life to feed on

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Could Europe's most powerful soccer clubs effectively kill the World Cup?

    Things are complicated in the world of European soccer at the moment. The continent's most powerful clubs — Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and several others from England, Italy, and Spain — are attempting to form their own "Super League," much to the chagrin of their domestic leagues and UEFA, the sport's European governing body. Basically, it comes down to money; the venture would be lucrative for the clubs, and not so lucrative for the UEFA, leaving the two sides in an apparent standoff. The whole thing may wind up being a bluff by the clubs to get more money from UEFA's Champions League, an annual continent-wide competition featuring the best teams from several domestic leagues, but right now it's unclear just how serious either side is. If no one blinks, the world's most famous competition, the FIFA World Cup, may wind up in the middle of the dispute. On Monday, UEFA's president Aleksander Čeferin confirmed that any players who participate in the Super League "will be banned" from playing in the World Cup or the European Football Championship. "They will not be allowed to play for their national teams," he said, adding that sanctions against the clubs and players would come "as soon as possible," per Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano. FIFA has also previously said the players would be ineligible for international competitions, suggesting players from non-European countries would be affected. The World Cup would go on as planned, but if the threat is ultimately realized, many of the world's greatest players would be absent, which, it's safe to say, is not a desirable outcome and could potentially greatly diminish the event. That scenario would have consequences for the U.S. men's national team, as well, considering several of its young stars, most notably 22-year-old Cristian Pulisic (who plays for Chelsea, a would-be Super League participant), would be subject to the ban. Read a full explainer of the situation at CBS Sports. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyFauci flubs the freedom question

  • Virginia students given 'shocking' race-based survey to answer

    'The Ingraham Angle' host takes a closer look at woke 'propaganda' infiltrating schools

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Australia-New Zealand travel bubble launches with lopsided demand

    A testing and quarantine free travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand launched with lopsided demand, according to airlines and data firms, with an unusually high number of the travellers departing from Australia. The initial results from Asia's first restriction-free travel bubble since the pandemic hit, which opened on Monday, showed that travel patterns can depart from their norms after such a long closure and may take time to return to normal. "Right now, it's one-way traffic, with almost three times as much travel going to New Zealand as in the opposite direction," said Olivier Ponti, vice president insights at travel data firm ForwardKeys.

  • New York opens investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s book

    State’s attorney general will examine possible use of resources in ‘development and promotion’ of his writing

  • Basketball star Scottie Pippen pays emotional tribute after death of 33-year-old son

    ‘Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA’

  • What to Watch on Tuesday: Hulu premieres new Bigfoot documentary series

    In addition to “Sasquatch,” we get a new docuseries set in the Philly DA’s office and a new drama on Freeform.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments