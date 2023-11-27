Longtime Shawnee County counselor Rich Eckert makes return to role

The Shawnee County counselor post has been filled by a familiar face.

Rich Eckert began the role as Shawnee County counselor last Monday after Shawnee County Commissioners Aaron Mays, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook approved Eckert to be compensated at a rate of $6,538.46 per pay period.

Eckert served 17 years as Shawnee County counselor

Prior to assuming his new role, Eckert had served as the Shawnee County counselor from 1999 to Nov. 30, 2016.

James M. "Jim" Crowl retired Nov. 3. Crowl assumed his role as counselor on Dec. 1, 2016, after Eckert resigned. Assistant county counselor Jonathan Brzon was appointed to serve as the interim county counselor.

After resigning in 2016, Eckert served as general counsel at Bettis Asphalt and Construction Inc. at the beginning of 2017.

More: Topeka officials may keep free 2-hour parking along S. Kansas Avenue for another year

Commissioner Riphahn said the transition for Eckert should run smoothly.

"I think it will be kind of a seamless transition, you've been here many years in the past," Riphahn said in a Thursday meeting. "It's good to have you here, and I think the legal department can't wait for you to get in there."

Eckert expressed his gratitude for Shawnee County to The Capital-Journal.

"Shawnee County has always been a great place to be," Eckert said. "The people are great. I couldn't be happier to be coming back."

Keishera Lately is the business reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. She can be reached at klately@cjonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @Lately_KT.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Longtime Shawnee County counselor Rich Eckert returns to attorney post