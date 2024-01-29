Longtime Shore Del. Rudy Cane, a political pioneer, dies at age 89

Longtime former Del. Rudolph C. "Rudy" Cane Sr., a dedicated public servant in positions all around the Lower Shore throughout his life, has died at age 89.

Cane died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2024 according his obituary with Anthony E. Ward Jr. Funeral Home.

A political pioneer for Maryland's Eastern Shore

Cane, as a Democrat, was the first Black person to represent the Eastern Shore in District 37A in the Maryland House of Delegates, serving from January 1999 to January 2015, and as assistant speaker pro tem from 2013-2015.

He was also a former chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, and his civic-mindedness began long before his time in Annapolis.

Cane served as a member of the Wicomico County Council, representing District 1 from 1990-94. He also served on the county's Board of Zoning Appeals from 1980-90; and as a member of the Delmarva Advisory Council from 1980-98 and the Maryland Rural Development Corporation from 1987-98.

A long life of public service rooted on the Lower Eastern Shore

Del, Rudy Cane, D-37A-Wicomico, jokes with colleagues on opening day of the 2008 General Assembly regular session in Annapolis.

Cane was born May 23, 1934, in Marion, the son of the late H. Webster Cane Sr. and Annie Hill Cane, according to his obituary. Preceding him in death were his sister, Mary Elizabeth Cane Vaughn, and two brothers, Honiss W. Cane Jr. and Donald E. Cane.

Cane graduated from Carter G. Woodson High School in Crisfield in 1952 and entered the Army right after high school, serving as a radar specialist and earning the rank of sergeant by the time of his honorable discharge in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, the late Louella Fitchett Cane, in November 1957.

After undergraduate studies at Maryland State College and Coppin State College, he began a career with the Bureau of Materials and Research in 1957 in Brooklandville, Md. as an evaluation engineer. In 1968, Cane transferred to the State Highway Administration in Easton, where he was a materials engineer and Director of Administration of the Eastern Regional Laboratory until his retirement in 1984.

He also served on the Board of Directors of Shore Up, Inc from 1978-83, where he later became an Administrator of Community and Housing Development from 1984-2014.

Accolades poured in during long career in public service

Del. Rudy Cane, D-37A-Wicomico, flips through pictures on his desk between meetings during the opening of the Maryland General Assembly on Jan. 9, 2008, in Annapolis.

Among the many accolades he received during his long career in public service were:

Outstanding Work in Wicomico County from the NAACP, 1974

Outstanding Citizen Award for Community Service in the Field of Human Rights given by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at Salisbury State University, 1974

Outstanding Rural Legislator Award granted by the Rural Maryland Council, 2004

Legislative Leadership Award from the Community Action Partnership, 2005;

Casper R. Taylor Jr. Founder’s Award granted by the House of Delegates, 2011

Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Morgan State University, 2014.

Funeral services for Rudy Cane

Del. Rudy Cane, D-37A-Wicomico, takes a break between appointments in his legislative office in the Maryland House of Delegates building.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at St. James United Methodist Church, 8730 Crisfield Highway, Westover, with a visitation one hour prior. A visitation will also be held 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the church. Ceremonial rites will be performed by Lamech Masonic Lodge #30 of Salisbury at 7 p.m.

Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, Maryland.

