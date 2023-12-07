Longtime SLED chief slated to be reappointed — but first, he’s retiring. Here’s why

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel is slated to get another six-year term as leader of the agency.

But before he starts his next term, Keel is taking a 30-day retirement, which will allow the 66-year-old to begin collecting benefits through the South Carolina Police Officers Retirement System.

Keel’s brief retirement was effective Wednesday.

A panel of state lawmakers and governor appointees who oversee state agency head salaries approved a $71,000 raise in October for Keel, bringing his annual salary to $267,036.

“With over 40 years of law enforcement experience and more than 12 years as the leader of SLED, Chief Keel is widely recognized by the public, elected officials, and the media as the leader of our state’s law enforcement community,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Retaining Chief Keel’s leadership and law enforcement expertise is a victory for our entire state. He is a true public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to continue serving the people of South Carolina.”

Keel has been SLED chief since 2011 when he was first appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley. McMaster reappointed Keel in 2018. Keel started with the law enforcement agency in 1979.

During Keel’s 30-day retirement, Assistant SLED Chief Richard Gregory, 47, who lives in Kershaw County, will serve as acting chief. Gregory has been with the agency since 1995.

Keel’s nomination will formally be sent to the state Senate for confirmation in January when he returns to the job.

“Serving as the chief of SLED has been the honor of my career,” Keel said in his formal retirement letter. “Being the chief of SLED is an incredibly humbling experience. I have been blessed to be surrounded by dedicated public servants who every day strive to make South Carolina a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”