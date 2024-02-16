Longtime state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad to retire from Iowa Legislature at the end of his term

Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad calls for today's youth to take action for tomorrow Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Des Moines.

Longtime state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad will retire from the Iowa Legislature at the end of the year, he announced Thursday.

Abdul-Samad, 72, made the announcement at a Black History Month event at the Iowa Capitol. He said after 18 years in office, it's time for him to make room for a new generation.

"I think a lot of times, some of us stay too long," he said. "And we don't make room or help prepare a path for those who come up after us. And I think that's our obligation: to prepare that path and then step back, light the torches behind us and be there to help push them on."

Abdul-Samad, a Democrat, represents Iowa House District 34 in Des Moines. First elected in 2006, he is one of the few Black lawmakers serving in the Iowa Legislature.

"The very proudest moment I've got was my mother was there when I got first sworn in," he said. "That's my proudest moment."

Another impactful moment Abdul-Samad cited was when he worked with his colleagues to pass a law banning most chokeholds and addressing police misconduct in 2020 amid protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The law passed the Iowa Legislature unanimously in the span of a day. Abdul-Samad stood behind Gov. Kim Reynolds, his fist raised in the air, as Reynolds signed the measure on the steps of the Capitol while activists cheered and chanted "Black lives matter."

Abdul-Samad was a frequent presence and peacemaker at protests in the summer of 2020, a continuation of the work he's long done as CEO of Creative Visions, a nonprofit he founded that's dedicated to reducing violence, poverty and homelessness.

After his term ends, Abdul-Samad said he'll continue in his role at Creative Visions for two more years. He also expects to write a memoir, he said.

Abdul-Samad said he expects to endorse a candidate for his seat who will be announcing his campaign soon.

He said he's optimistic for the future of the state.

"The struggle is real. We can and must win," he said. "We can't give up. No matter how bleak it looks, we're going to be OK. And we've got to make Iowa number one in the nation."

