Longtime Superior School Board member resigns following coaching conflict

Oct. 10—SUPERIOR — Longtime Superior School Board member Len Albrecht resigned Monday, Oct. 9, possibly leaving the board one member short when it votes to

consolidate elementary school boundaries in November

.

The decision, announced during the regular school board meeting Monday night, involved the fact that Albrecht has been a paid coach for the Superior High School girls soccer team since 2011, which violates

Wisconsin Statute 120.20

. The statute allows a school board member to coach as a volunteer, but not to be compensated.

"I didn't break any criminal laws by coaching and being a board member at the same time and getting paid. I didn't lie about it. I was always open and honest. I was willing to do the right thing with full input and approval from the previous board," Albrecht said.

District Communications Specialist David Coy released a statement Tuesday: "The School District would like to thank Len for 23 years of dedicated service. He has truly made an impact on all our students."

Albrecht is the third Superior School Board member to resign this year. All three were elected in 2021, with terms ending in April.

Mike Meyer left in May

due to work conflicts and

Steve Stupak resigned in August

after election fraud charges were filed against him in Douglas County Circuit Court.

New members were appointed to fill the remainder of the term for Meyer and Stupak, but the board can choose to leave Albrecht's seat unfilled. A revised vacancy policy was approved at the Oct. 9 meeting that includes the option to not fill the position if the vacancy occurs in the third year of a current board member's term.

Albrecht provided a timeline at the meeting, indicating that he was asked to apply for the soccer coach position in 2011. The board met in 2012 to discuss the possible conflict of interest, and Albrecht said he was told that he did not need to resign from either position. Legal counsel Kyle Torvinen looked into the matter and reached a decision in 2015 that Albrecht could either give up one of the positions, or keep both until a complaint was made.

"I did not see this opinion until sometime in 2019, and after reading it, it's pretty obvious I was never meant to," Albrecht said.

He continued to serve on the board and accept pay for coaching soccer.

"I didn't coach to stay on the board, to gain power or abuse my authority as a board member," Albrecht said. "I coach for the love of the game, and to teach kids the skills to play the game and life lessons that they can carry with them their entire life."

Board member Brooke Taylor said she became aware of the statute when she checked into the possibility of continuing to serve as a substitute teacher for the district after being elected. She asked Albrecht and learned he was paid for coaching. Taylor said she wanted to do what was right without making a big deal out of it, but felt the issue had not been handled correctly. She said she didn't understand why Albrecht continued to receive pay for coaching after learning of the legal decision in 2019.

"I feel terrible — I really do," Taylor said during the meeting. "But I don't know what else to say after a state statute being broken for years, I don't know what to say."

Albrecht told the board Monday that he paid back all coaching pay from 2019 to the present last week, bringing him into compliance with state statute. He also opted to resign in open session.

"I didn't feel that resigning quietly after 23 and a half years on the board was really going to work that well, because someone would want to know why. I also wanted it to be known that resigning from the board based on being out of compliance with a state statute isn't required. Getting back into compliance with the state statute is what should be done," Albrecht said.

He expressed frustration with the way the last two board members were appointed to complete the terms for Meyer and Stupak. In each case, he said, the candidates with the best amount of experience — former school board members Christina Kintop in June and Laura Gapske last month — did not make it past the first round of voting.

"If most of the board has no interest in experience from previous board members, I can't imagine they care about any of my past knowledge and experience," Albrecht said, adding that he does not feel he fits the current board's narrative.

Board President Steve Olson offered an emotional farewell to Albrecht.

"I do want to thank you for your service for the 23 years that you've been a very valuable member of this board in this community," he said. "And your interests, in my eyes, have always been to do what our purpose is, to serve."

A link to the

full recording of the meeting

is available on the Superior School District website at

superior.ss13.sharpschool.com.