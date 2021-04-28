Longtime Supreme Court justice to step down

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Justice Barbara J. Vigil, the longest-serving member of the current New Mexico Supreme Court, will retire at the end of June, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced Tuesday.

Vigil joined the court in 2012 and headed the court as chief justice from 2014 to 2016.

She previously served as a judge in the 1st Judicial District Court of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba and Los Alamos counties from 2000 until her election to the state's highest court.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve as a judge and justice over the past 21 years," Vigil said in a statement. "I am hopeful that my service to the people of New Mexico over the past two decades in this honorable role will endure long after my tenure on the Court comes to an end."

A nominating commission is scheduled to meet June 17 to interview candidates for Vigil's post, said Barry Massey, Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman. The commission then will recommend a replacement to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will appoint a new justice.

Earlier this year, Vigil appealed to lawmakers for approval of a court-backed measure to improve legal representation for children and parents in abuse and neglect cases.

She also led a comprehensive review of New Mexico's juvenile justice system in 2017, heading a task force of judges, prosecutors and lawmakers who held meetings and focus groups around the state. Those efforts led to a continuum-of-care model for juvenile justice that allocates grant funding for services intended to address the needs of vulnerable youths.

Vigil also played a key role in forming the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative that stresses rehabilitation rather than detention for youthful offenders.

