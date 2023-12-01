This longtime Topeka Democrat is giving up his House seat for another run at Kansas Senate

Senate Minority Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, filed paperwork with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office to run for Topeka’s newly drawn District 19.

Miller has a long history representing Topeka in the Statehouse, first joining the House in 1979 and serving three terms. Miller served 15 years on the Shawnee County Commission, eight years on the Topeka City Council and four years as Topeka Municipal Court judge.

It would be Miller’s second tenure in the Senate. In 2019, Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Miller to fill the seat she vacated to serve as governor. He held the seat for two years before returning to his House seat with a successful 2020 campaign.

New boundaries place Sen. Rick Kloos in different district

Last December, House Democrats elected Miller to become the minority leader.

"I'm a Topekan. I think it's important that Topeka be represented in leadership," Miller said in an interview with The Capital-Journal in December 2022. "I think it's not a big thing, but I think all locations among our caucus should have some representation, but that's hard to do."

In the same interview, Miller expressed a desire to pull Kelly to the left on certain issues after she campaigned as a centrist. He singled out the legalization of recreational marijuana as a policy he wished to push Kelly on. But he also expressed a desire to work across the aisle when possible, saying he thinks he can achieve some goals even when outnumbered.

Miller also addressed his arrest and acceptance of a diversion agreement in a drunken driving case.

Miller didn't return interview requests for this story.

Currently, Sen. Rick Kloos, R-Berryton, holds District 19, but the new boundaries would place him in District 3, which now includes all of Osage County, the northern half of Franklin County, a large chunk of southwest Douglas County and a portion of southeast Shawnee County.

Kloos announced his reelection campaign at a private event on Oct. 27, where he also publicly addressed his ongoing legal battle with the IRS for the first time.

Vic Miller endorsed by former Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley

On Wednesday, former Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley endorsed Miller.

"The skills he has demonstrated in the House will translate well in the State Senate where Gov. Laura Kelly is in need of more allies to carry out her agenda of making Kansas a great place to live, work and raise a family," Hensly wrote in a news release.

No other candidate has filed paperwork signaling intent to run for District 19. The filing deadline is June 1.

When the Senate approved the GOP-authored maps last year, The Capital-Journal reported that the district is favorable to Democrats.

Miller reported only $1,039 for a state Senate campaign in a report to the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission from January. However, he also had $25,714 cash on hand available to run for the House.

The money for the House race can’t be rolled into the Senate race, according to the KGEC, but Miller could refund any contributions made for his House race and ask contributors to donate to his Senate campaign.

