Longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announces she will not seek re-election

U.S. Senate panel on defense budget in Washington
1.2k
Moira Warburton
·2 min read

By Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein announced on Tuesday that she will not seek re-election at the end of her term in 2024, clearing the path for a hotly contested race among California Democrats for her seat.

Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992, has faced years of pressure to resign given that she is the oldest member of Congress at 89. Last year, media outlets reported that her memory was rapidly deteriorating.

She was expected to serve this year as president pro tempore, the ceremonial head of the Senate and third in line to the presidency, a position typically given to a senior senator of the majority party.

However she declined to seek election for the position, months after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, declined to say whether he had confidence in her ability to serve.

Instead, 72-year-old Senator Patty Murray was installed in the job.

Several Democrats had already announced or hinted at runs even before her announcement, including Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

California reliably votes Democratic and the state is home to many up-and-coming politicians who will eye Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein is a trailblazer in U.S. politics: the first woman to serve as mayor of San Francisco, first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee and now the longest-serving female senator.

California will hold its primary elections on Mar 5, 2024.

While the California Senate seat is expected to remain safely in Democratic hands, 2024 races in states like Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Arizona all present challenges to the Democrats' ability to hold onto their Senate majority going into 2025 because of Republicans' strength there.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Richard Cowan, Alistair Bell and Tim Ahmann)

Recommended Stories

  • Who should lead? Democrats, Republicans struggle to decide

    While President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, are preparing for a possible rematch in 2024, a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man as his party's leader and a clear opening for new standard-bearers. About a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • Belgian goalkeeper dies after reportedly collapsing on field following penalty save

    Arne Espeel was 25.

  • Trump's plan for a 2nd term reportedly includes firing squads, hangings, and group executions

    Trump's plan for a 2nd term reportedly includes firing squads, hangings, and group executions

  • Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

    Gunmen stormed a Syrian hospital that is caring for a baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, and the attackers beat the facility's director, a hospital official said Tuesday. The official denied reports on social media that the Monday night attack was an attempt to kidnap the infant named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” Aya's story has been widely shared in news reports, and people from around the world have offered to help her.

  • Tesla Autopilot workers are seeking to unionize in New York

    A group of Tesla workers in New York has sent company chief Elon Musk a letter stating their intention to unionize, according to Bloomberg.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Poses Completely Naked with Eric André for Valentine’s Day

    If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.

  • GOP Legislative Agenda Hits Snags Amid Party Divisions

    WASHINGTON — A bill targeting progressive prosecutors whom Republicans have long considered too lenient is facing a wall of opposition from libertarian-leaning members of Congress. Hard-right lawmakers have effectively blocked legislation that would require law enforcement officials running background checks on firearm purchasers to report if a prospective buyer is in the United States illegally. And House Republicans’ marquee bill to crack down on immigration at the border with Mexico has been

  • Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

    The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hourslong manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday. Investigators still were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. “We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, adding that McRae, of Lansing, was not a student or Michigan State employee.

  • U.S. military says it recovers key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon

    The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a U.S. fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on Feb. 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified as well as large sections of the structure," the U.S. military's Northern Command said in a statement. The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it shot down.

  • Adult actress Angela White reportedly 'almost killed' on set, child actor Austin Majors dead at 27

    The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.

  • Pence to fight subpoena from special counsel

    Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to resist a subpoena for testimony as part of a Justice Department special counsel’s investigation into former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with Pence’s plans confirmed to The Hill. Pence is preparing to fight a subpoena from Jack Smith, the special counsel…

  • Kremlin moves to rein in Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin

    LONDON (Reuters) -His private army is pushing hard to give Russia a battlefield win in Ukraine, but mounting evidence suggests the Kremlin has moved to curb what it sees as the excessive political clout of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin, a 61-year-old ex-convict, has grabbed headlines in recent months over his bloody role in Ukraine and is sometimes portrayed in the West as a real-life James Bond villain. Shaven-headed and fond of coarse language, he has made a splash in Russian-language media too where he has revelled in being sanctioned by the West, publicly insulted Russia's top military brass, tried to parlay battlefield success into Kremlin favour, and detailed his recruitment of tens of thousands of convicts for his private army.

  • My Boyfriend And I Were Falling In Love. Then He Hit Me With A Deal Breaker I Never Saw Coming.

    "I’m proud that I stayed true to myself ... but I definitely don’t want to go through that in the future."

  • Winner of record $2-billion Powerball jackpot comes forward with ticket bought in Altadena

    The person who bought the $2-billion Powerball-winning ticket in Altadena in November will be announced Tuesday but won't appear or speak publicly.

  • Ex-Church Friend Says Michigan State Shooter Was Once ‘Trying to Turn His Life Around’

    Michigan Department of CorrectionsThe suspect who fatally shot three students at Michigan State University on Monday night, before apparently turning the gun on himself, was a former church-goer with a firearms offense on his record who once alluded to having troubles in his life, according to a former colleague.Gregory DeMyers, who worked alongside 43-year-old Anthony McRae at a Meijer grocery store warehouse in Lansing, told The Daily Beast that he also attended church with the suspected shoot

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed as Reviews Come In

    Phase 5 begins. The post Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed as Reviews Come In appeared first on GameRevolution.

  • Bella Hadid Poses Topless in New Instagram Post: See Her Daring Look!

    Bella Hadid shared a racy snap from what appears to be a fashion fitting

  • T-Mobile outage affected thousands of users across the US

    T-Mobile suffered network outages on Monday night, leading to intermittent issues with its voice, text and data services.

  • Oscars response to Will Smith slap was 'inadequate,' Academy president admits

    Academy President Janet Yang acknowledged mistakes in dealing with the Will Smith slap incident during the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

  • Ohio train derailment results in lawsuits, dead animals and lingering questions about toxic chemicals

    The fallout continues from the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border earlier this month, as local residents file lawsuits and some cast doubt on official assurances about air and water quality.