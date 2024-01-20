Longtime UND staffer to be inducted to North Dakota Aviation Hall of Fame

Jan. 20—GRAND FORKS — A longtime UND staff member will be inducted into North Dakota's Aviation Hall of Fame in March.

Dan Kasowski, currently the manager of flight support services at UND, will be honored at the annual "Fly North Dakota" conference March 5 at the Alerus Center, a press release from the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission announced.

Per the Aeronautic Commission's website, the Aviation Hall of Fame recognizes those who have made significant achievements in aviation in North Dakota, including "significant contributions to the development of others" and "activities that bring credit to North Dakota Aviation, either nationally or internationally." The Aviation Hall of Fame currently includes 48 other individuals, according to the release.

Kasowski was hired as the second full-time mechanic at UND's John D. Odegard School of Aviation Sciences in 1979, and soon "emerged as a pioneering force in the new aviation school," and soon became an integral part of the program, the release said. He's held several positions at UND since then, including two decades as director of maintenance.

He has also served on the North Dakota Aviation Council for seven years, twice as its chair, where he played a key role in fostering collaboration among aviation stakeholders, organizing the state's annual conference and acting on advisory boards throughout the state, where he "championed the value of giving back to the aviation community by leading through example," the release said.

He has also participated in the North Dakota Professional Aviation Maintenance Association throughout his career, including multiple stints as its president. In that role, he helped establish the NDPAMA aviation mechanic scholarship.

"Under Dan's leadership, UND's flight operation consistently garnered the FAA Diamond Award, a testament to their commitment to training, safety, and professional development," the release said. "His strategic guidance navigated the institution through multiple fleet changes, significantly enhancing safety across all flight operations. Dan's humble demeanor and unwavering dedication to safety contributed to UND's impeccable safety record, establishing North Dakota as a premier global destination for pilot training."

Kasowski, a Buffalo, North Dakota, native, has also been a licensed private pilot since 1988. His work in aviation began in 1978 when he pursued his Airframe and Powerplant training and certification at Dakota Aero Tech in Fargo, and that same year started his career at Rugbee Air Care in Rugby, North Dakota. He also worked at ProAir Services in Fargo for a short time before taking a job at UND.

"Dan's legacy is not just a testament to his technical expertise, but also to his commitment to mentorship, safety and the broader aviation community," the release said. "His profound impact, stemming from mentorship and dedicated work in the field, has positively impacted many individuals within and beyond the North Dakota aviation community."