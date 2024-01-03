Longtime Vanderburgh County judge won't seek reelection

EVANSVILLE – Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Judge David Kiely won't seek reelection, he announced Wednesday morning, and will instead retire at the end of 2024.

Kiely worked as a judicial officer for 26 years. He was elected as circuit court judge in 2012, capping his previous service as a judge in superior court and magistrate in circuit.

Not long after, he created the state's first Veterans Treatment Court, which earned him the Evansville Bar Association's James Bethel Gresham Award.

In 2015, Kiely and Superior Court Judge Wayne Trockman took over daily administration of the county's work release program and shifted it from basically a part-time jail to an initiative that focused on rehabilitation.

Rechristened Therapeutic Work Release, the program offered everything from substance abuse treatment to GED courses to mindful meditation.

"We thought all that idle time could be turned into productive time. They are all here anyway. We've got their undivided attention," Trockman told the Courier & Press in 2016. "We're trying to prepare them for their return to society."

ABK Tracking is located at 2004 Vogel Road in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021.

ABK Tracking

In his current role in circuit court, Kiely oversees the county's probation department. About nine years ago, he struck a no-bid, no-contract deal to move its testing and monitoring work to Evansville-based ABK Tracking: a private company owned by his friend Danny Koester.

ABK became the center of a yearslong Courier & Press investigation and eventually sparked a federal lawsuit filed by the national nonprofit Equal Justice Under the Law. It accused ABK, Kiely, and by extension the county of trying to “extort” money from low-income residents who were sentenced to report to ABK for electronic home detention and drug testing.

According to the lawsuit, ABK would charge some customers "exorbitant fees" and then file a petition to revoke their probation when they were unable to pay. That resulted in what the plaintiffs' attorneys described as a "debtor's prison."

Judge Matthew Brookman dismissed the case last June, saying the Southern District Court "lack(ed) jurisdiction in the matter." He also rejected the plaintiffs' claims that ABK's fees were unreviewable in state court.

The plaintiffs made that argument based on the fact that ABK's fees weren't listed in bail or probation orders and weren't communicated to the customers until they reported to ABK.

Brookman called the unreviewable claim "illusory." Kiely, Koester and the county denied any wrongdoing.

The start of Kiely's career

Kiely launched his legal career in 1989, starting off as an attorney in private practice. In 1998, he was appointed as a magistrate for circuit court.

Ten years later, voters elected him to Superior Court. They did the same for circuit court in 2012, and he'll remain in that position until his retirement.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Longtime Vanderburgh County judge won't seek reelection