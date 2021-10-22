Longtime Walton jurist Northrup retires

Oct. 22—After almost 30 years of service to Delaware County as assistant district attorney, district attorney and judge, Judge Richard Northup has decided to retire.

Northup's last day is Friday, Oct. 22, and there will be a reception at the courthouse from noon to 3 p.m. so people can stop by and say goodbye, he said. He said he wants to spend more time with his wife, Dawn, their two sons, daughter-in-law and two grandsons and would like to travel. He also said he wants to "catch up on some sleep and focus on my well being."

Northup is a native of Walton and spent the first two years of his career in Catskill, working in a private practice and as an assistant public defender for Greene County before moving back to Walton to work. From 1986 to 2000, he worked at a private practice in Walton and was the assistant district attorney from 1992 to 1996 when he was elected district attorney. He was elected judge in 2016.

Northrup presides over cases in the historic county courthouse in Delhi and he said it was an honor to preside over cases in a place with such a rich history. "I enjoy coming in every day," he said.

He said there are fewer lawyers in Delaware County today than in 1986, and to anyone interested in practicing law, he said: "Go for it. We need attorneys in this county. We have experienced a loss through retirement and we really need lawyers here. It's a way for young people to make a good living and perform a public service."

Northrup said Delaware County has a public defender's office, but sometimes there is a conflict of interest between the attorney and the defendant and attorneys from other cities and counties are solicited to represent indigent people.

"Sometimes it's hard to find lawyers to represent indigent people," he said, noting the county has gone as far as Binghamton to find attorneys.

He said he ran for district attorney and for judge to serve his community and said he was "fortunate to be at the right place at the right time to run for these positions. I consider it a privilege and honor to serve the public."

Story continues

He said he made the decision to run for judge after 20 years as a prosecutor to serve the county in a different way. For the past five years he has presided over surrogate's court, family court and county criminal court and, since 2018, he has served as acting supreme court justice for Delaware County. He said he usually presides over thousands of cases per year.

He said after his retirement, there are four years left on his 10-year term and an election will be held in November 2022 to pick his successor. Until then, the bench will be filled with judges and justices from the area, he said.

He said the past year and a half has been different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court was closed for a while and when it reopened, fewer people could be in the courtroom and some court appearances were held virtually, he said.

The pandemic also created delays if any of the people scheduled to be in court on a given day showed any COVID-19 symptoms, they were not allowed inside. Northrup noted he has seen more mental health problems and substance abuse cases since the pandemic started.

He said every case he hears is interesting and for the people in the courtroom it's the most important case.

"I do my best to be fair whether it's a criminal defense case or a family court decision," he said. "I listen to the case and show dignity and respect to everyone. There are always two sides to every story. It wouldn't be fair of me to quickly judge the defendant."

He said he has found people in family court more fearful about the potential outcome than in criminal court.

"In criminal court, the people accused of something risk the loss of liberty. In family court, they risk the loss of a child," he said. "In both cases it's important to hear the cases fairly and promptly."

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.