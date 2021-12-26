Longtime Washington County State's Attorney Charles P. Strong looks forward to retirement

Back when Washington County State's Attorney Charles P. Strong was in law school, he decided that he would never practice criminal law, set foot in a courtroom or run for political office.

"I've broken all three promises to myself," he said with a laugh.

Now Strong, 75, is retiring altogether from the legal profession after 49 years.

"It's time for me to be with my wife, my grown kids and my grandson," he said, adding that he has only one firm plan for the future.

"I do not plan or intend to practice law," he said. "I just look forward to enjoying retirement."

Strong's last day as state's attorney will be Dec. 31, leaving a full year remaining in his current term.

The circuit court judges are charged with naming a replacement, according to Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson. He and the other judges were to meet recently to discuss how to proceed.

Wilson said they could immediately appoint a permanent replacement to fill the remainder of Strong's term or name an interim state's attorney who would serve until a permanent replacement is found.

He said there has been "some interest" expressed in the vacancy, but he could not elaborate.

"We will make sure the county has a state's attorney when Mr. Strong's retirement becomes effective," Wilson said.

The filing deadline to seek a full term in the office is Feb. 22, according to the Washington County Board of Elections' 2022 election calendar. The primary election is June 28 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Drawn to criminal law

Strong began breaking those three promises to himself while he was still studying at American University's Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C.

He took a job as a law clerk in the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office and was sworn in as an assistant state's attorney there after he passed the bar in 1972.

"I was guided by my first job, which I found (to be) fun," he said. "It surprised me more than anyone else."

He found that his true interest is in criminal law, and that doing "something for people" as a prosecutor has proven to be satisfying.

"You're dealing with people who are victims of crimes, witnesses of crimes, and people who are involving themselves in a system they have no familiarity with and find confusing," Strong said, "and you're trying to do good things for good people."

And while civil cases can drag on for years, criminal cases close more quickly, according to Strong.

"So there's a beginning and an end, and you can see both parts of it on your horizon," he said.

Strong worked on his most memorable case early on, while he was still a law clerk.

He was part of the team that prosecuted Arthur Bremer on charges that he shot Democratic presidential candidate George Wallace in 1972 during a campaign event in Laurel, leaving Wallace paralyzed from the waist down. Bremer was convicted and served 35 years in prison before he was released in 2007.

"It was really fascinating to be immersed in a case of national significance," Strong said.

"I got to sit at the counsel table during the trial," he said. "For someone who is waiting to take the bar and become a lawyer, it was just fascinating."

Another event in Prince George's County helped push him to take a job in 1980 as an assistant state's attorney in Washington County.

A snowstorm turned the drive home from work on the Capital Beltway into a several-hour ordeal.

"And I just did not want to see the Capital Beltway again," Strong said. "And I got here and I live in Hagerstown, eight minutes from my office.

"I was home every night when the kids were young, and we got to go to after-school events immediately after school," he said. "It's what we wanted."

Strong then went into private practice for a few years before returning to the Washington County State's Attorney's Office in 1988 as a prosecutor for the county Narcotics Task Force.

In 1993, he was appointed deputy state's attorney when Noel Spence became a district court judge. In 2004, he was appointed state's attorney to fill the remainder of M. Kenneth Long Jr.'s term when Long became a circuit court judge.

In 2006, he bested two opponents in the primary election and one in the general election, and has been reelected three times.

Every case matters to someone

Strong was an early adopter of digital technology, freeing lawyers from the reams of paper they used to have to carry into the courtroom.

"Our lawyers went from carrying files to carrying laptops," he said. "It was an interesting transition."

In addition to the satisfaction that comes from administering justice, Strong said he also enjoys the administrative duties that go with the job.

He oversees a budget of nearly $4 million to fund a staff of 45 people, including 18 attorneys who prosecute thousands of cases each year.

Prosecutors are dealing with "the nightmare" of a backlog of cases that accumulated because of court shutdowns earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Strong said, while new cases continued to come in.

"People were still killing each other, people were still stealing despite social distancing, and domestic violence continued," he said. "New cases came in every day, and nothing else was resolved."

He said his office is dealing with the backlog one case at a time.

"It's just like walking," he said. "Just put that one foot in front of the other and keep going."

The job has its downsides. Strong didn't enjoy preparing the budget, and criticism stung at times back when he was new to the job.

"But ultimately you have to make a decision, and ultimately you're not going to satisfy everybody, and you have to accept that," Strong said. "Once you realize you're not going to satisfy everybody, you do justice, you be true to your character.

"You go into a courtroom as a prosecutor and basically all you've got is your integrity and your reputation, period," he said. "Lose one or both of those, and you have no future."

The emotions of victims' families "stick with you," Strong said, but prosecutors can't afford to dwell on them, "because as a prosecutor, you're moving on to that next family, that next homicide, that next child abuse, that next whatever."

While outside observers might see a case as big or small, he said, "every case is important to somebody."

The broad spectrum of issues that have to be dealt with kept the job interesting.

"You see it all and you think you've seen it all, and then tomorrow brings another story," Strong said.

He is grateful for the support he has received from the community over the years.

"Being a prosecutor requires a partnership with your community," he said. "It's a two-way street, and certainly in Washington County I have found that partnership."

And he has one succinct piece of advice for his successor.

"Do justice."

