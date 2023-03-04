Longtime Wichita police K-9 retires, but not before catching one more suspect

No one knows what longtime Wichita police K-9 Nash thinks when he lays down his doggy head.

Maybe he thinks about chewing on his favorite KONG ball. Or running out the zoomies.

Maybe he thinks of his last day on the job, Thursday, when he ran down one last suspect.

On Nash’s last day, the Belgian Malinois helped catch a domestic-violence suspect who had multiple felony warrants, police said. It was a memorable last day of a seven-plus-year career with the department that has been well documented.

Police have attributed the following to Nash who worked with his handler, officer Dustin Nail:

54 caught suspects who had fled from police or fled from felony crimes

121 total suspects caught

84 pounds of drugs seized

$40,000-plus seized in cash obtained from drug sales

780 times deployed

66 demonstrations to different community groups and children

Among the 54 suspects caught fleeing from police or fleeing from felony crimes was an armed robbery suspect in October 2022 at DD Smoke Shop and Grocery at 1953 S. Hydraulic.

The suspect went into the business, pulled a gun and demanded money, watches, and cigarettes before taking off on foot, police said.

Nail and Nash found the suspect less than a half-mile away, hiding in the rafters of a garage. He had a handgun and drugs, police said.

Police posted about Nash’s retirement on Facebook, saying he will spend the rest of his years “relaxing with Officer Nail and his family.”

“K-9 Nash, we thank you for your dedication and service to our community - we hope your retirement is filled with lots of treats, (scratches), and belly rubs,” the Facebook post says.

Many thanked Nash for his service on the Wichita police Facebook post.

“Thank you Nash for your dedicated service to WPD and the Wichita community,” one person wrote. “Enjoy your retirement.”