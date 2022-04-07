Longtime New York judge found dead weeks after feds raided home

Longtime New York Judge John L. Michalski was reportedly found dead by apparent suicide just weeks after his home was raided by police.

The Erie County Supreme Court judge’s death was confirmed to Nexstar affiliate WIVB.

Michalski’s lawyer, Terry Connors, confirmed the apparent suicide of the 61-year-old to NBC News and other outlets.

Police in Amherst, where Michalski lived, told The Hill they had no comment on the judge’s death.

Michalski’s home was raided in March in relation to an investigation into his relationship with Peter Gerace, Jr., the operator of Pharoah’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga, who is accused of sex trafficking and drug distribution, according to WIVB.

Michalski had not been charged with any crimes.

The judge was just recently reinstated to his post in Jan. after a suicide attempt in Feb. of 2021.

Michalski was seen laying down in front of a slow-moving train and went to a hospital with a leg injury.

He was appointed as an acting Supreme Court justice in 2006.

