Longtown man federally charged

Feb. 14—A Pittsburg County man was charged federally with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon after threatening to kill a woman.

Robert Marshall, 63, from Longtown, was arrested Feb. 7 on a federal complaint of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition by the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the request of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Jail records show Marshall was being held in the Pittsburg County Jail on a federal hold with no bond.

The investigation into Marshall began in November 2023 after a woman told PCSO Marshall threatened to kill her.

According to the affidavit, Marshall held the woman up against the wall of a camper before pushing the woman to the ground and pointed a black rifle "and stated he was going to kill her."

Marshall then told another man to search for the woman's cell phone and told her "she was not going to leave alive and that he was not going back to prison," the report states.

According to the affidavit, the woman was able to escape after Marshall was distracted.

A search warrant was issued for Marshall's property and investigators made contact with an elderly man who told officers he could not open the door because he was locked inside his room, the affidavit states.

Law enforcement made entry into the home and found the room with the elderly man was locked from the inside with adult protective services called to assist the man, the report states.

During the search of the residence, a large gun safe was found inside a shed on the property "that contained a large quantity of firearms" that was collected as evidence, the affidavit states.

The next day, PCSO attempted to arrest Marshall at his home, but the man fled on a four-wheeler that was later located with no sign of Marshall, the complaint states.

According to the affidavit, a search warrant for DNA was obtained for the firearms with the results determining Marshall "could not be ruled out as a contributor" to the DNA profile collected on the weapons.

"Furthermore, the report stated the analysis provided very strong support that Marshall was a contributor to the DNA profile obtained from the samples," the report states.

Court records show Marshall was scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.