Longview church to visit Eagle Pass to thank law enforcement for commitment to border safety

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A Longview church plans to thank Eagle Pass law enforcement in March with meals for their commitment to maintaining the southern border’s safety.

Twenty members of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview will embark on an 8-hour trip to Eagle Pass from March 13 to March 16.

“In everything we do, we try to revolve it around those two mindsets where we are helping people or taking Jesus to people, and both of those things go hand in hand,” Donnie Barron, the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, said.

The idea originated from a church member suggesting traveling to Eagle Pass and thank law enforcement for their daily efforts in protecting the border.

The church members plan to show their appreciation by preparing a homemade breakfast and lunch for two days.

“We know after talking with some of the ones that are working down there we know they don’t get a good breakfast or good lunch; they are busy working long shifts,” said Barron.

Through Operation Lone Star, more Texas agencies are called in to help secure the 160-mile stretch, and more are on their way.

“We are working with the Texas National Guard with strategies to add and accommodate more National Guard in this area,” Gov. Gregg Abbott said.

Regardless of one’s stance on the southern border issue, Calvary Baptist is bringing in love and support for those patrolling the border.

The church emphasizes that their goal is not to push an agenda or Christianity but simply to express gratitude for law enforcement’s unwavering commitment.

“We are not trying to push an agenda; we are not going down there to push Christianity. All we are trying to do is go down there and say to the men that have been called on by our country to serve in this way, we are going down there to tell them thank you,” said Barron.

The church will bring their cooking equipment, food, and water, ready to serve the men and women standing guard.

“We realize that the job you have is a hard job and many times a thankless job; we want you to know that we haven’t forgotten about you, that we appreciate what you’re doing and God loves you and so do we,” Barron said.

To support their mission trip to the border, visit their website to make a monetary donation.

