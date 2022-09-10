Longview Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant Charged With Assault

Sep. 10—A man accused of fracturing a man's orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July has been charged with assault in Lewis County Superior Court.

Clint J. Eastman, 30, of Longview, allegedly "blindsided" the victim, hitting him in the head above his left eye on July 9, according to court documents.

A witness reported seeing Eastman "charge" at the victim "and hit him." Emergency medical personnel treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to the hospital for treatment.

The Lewis County Prosecutor's Office charged Eastman with one count of second degree assault in August.

Eastman was issued a summons notice for a Sept. 7 preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, which Eastman failed to appear for.

A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 arrest warrant, which was quashed on Thursday after Eastman received notice of the warrant and contacted the prosecutor's office.

His bail was set at $10,000 unsecured, meaning he can remain out of custody without paying bail, on Thursday.

Should Eastman miss a mandatory hearing or violate his release conditions, he will be remanded into custody and required to pay the $10,000.