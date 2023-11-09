Longview man arrested in Rusk on drug charges

Nov. 9—A Longview man was arrested in Rusk on several drug charges following a traffic stop Nov. 7.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division stopped a motorhome in Rusk for a traffic violation.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, officers determined probable cause and searched the vehicle. The search resulted in the seizure of 50 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of methamphetamine, 15 grams of mushrooms, 10 grams of cocaine, one gram of LSD and 34 grams of marijuana.

The driver, identified as Kenneth Taylor, 61, was arrested on seven counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.