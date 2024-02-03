Longview PD looking for missing man last seen Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a man last seen in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Enterprise Street on Thursday.

Johnathan Guy, 32, was last seen near West Marshall Avenue and Enterprise Street on Thursday Feb. 1. The Longview Police Department said they had no description of what Guy was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

