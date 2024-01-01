Longview police involved in New Year’s morning shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after Longview police officers were involved in a shooting early Monday morning.

According to Longview police, at around 5 a.m., officers responded to a house on Columbia Heights Road, where they were involved in the shooting.

Information is limited but officials said no officers were injured during the shooting.

The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.

