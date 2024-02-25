Longview Zonta Club helps girls find free prom dresses

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Sisters Emilee and Natalee Smith are on the hunt for a nice dress for formal events, but they’ve had trouble being able to afford one.

“Not very many people have the opportunity to go out and buy all these fancy dresses and formal dresses and go to the occasions as other people,” said Emilee Smith, a prom boutique participant.

That’s why they decided to attend the Zonta Club of Longview’s prom boutique. For 15 years they have been providing free dresses and accessories to girls.

“Inflation is high, families are struggling and we want to be able to provide that service to them,” said Shelly Smith, Zonta Club of Longview.

This year the club said they had a surplus of gowns of all colors, styles and sizes.

“We have been so blessed by donations from our community,” said Shelly.

Allowing girls to take several dresses home. The Smith sisters said the volunteers for the event were a big help in finding the perfect outfit.

“No matter how your body shape is or how you look in it, they make you feel like that dress is meant for you,” said Natalee Smith, prom boutique participant.

They added that any girl looking for a dress should give the prom boutique a try.

