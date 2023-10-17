Lonza says has capacity to fill GLP-1 weight loss drugs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lonza said on Tuesday it has capacity to fill syringes to serve makers of highly popular new weight-loss drugs in a class known as GLP-1, though it does not produce the active ingredient in those drugs.

The Swiss drug contract manufacturer, which is holding a capital markets day on Tuesday, said it is producing an excipient, the industry term for an ingredient that helps the body to absorb the main active substance, for one GLP-1 drug.

"We are participating in the fantastic growth rates of GLP-1 type of therapeutics," Chairman and interim CEO Albert Baehny said at the event, which was webcast.

"We are not in the drug substance (business) but we have fill and finish capacities now and in the future for this growth business," he added.

