Lonza says started production for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility in the Bronx, New York
Moderna's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Bathgate Post Office vaccination facility in the Bronx, New York

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza said on Monday that it has started manufacturing drug ingredients for Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine from the first of three new production lines and expects the initial batch by the end of the month.

"Lonza has installed three production lines in Visp, Switzerland and we have started manufacturing the drug substance for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine from the first line," the company said in a statement. "The two remaining lines will come on-line sequentially during Q1 2021 as planned. This represents the first production from Lonza's new Ibex complex, and we expect the first batch by the end of January 2021."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Emma Farge)

