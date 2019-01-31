A Look at the 2019 Kia K900
But the large, luxurious sedan is an outlier that will likely remain lost amidst the rest of Kia’s much less expensive lineup.
The 2019 Kia K900 has to clear a pretty low bar to surpass its predecessor. From 2014 to 2018, the Korean brand's pillowy first-generation flagship sedan managed to seduce fewer than 5500 buyers into a relationship with its floppy ride and generic luxury aura (there were only about 350 takers last year).
