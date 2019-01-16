BMW's flagship sedan, the 7-series, now matches its new X7 SUV counterpart thanks to its drastically enlarged kidney grilles. By BMW's own measurement, they're 40 percent bigger than before, and they lend a newfound sense of presence to the biggest Bimmer four-door, even if they look a bit ridiculous. Other changes to the 2020 7-series include updates for the optional V-8 engine, a revised plug-in hybrid model, and plenty of new tech features-including an option for hands-free driving under certain circumstances.