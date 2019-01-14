Look at These 3 Mutual Funds From Franklin Templeton

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

With around $717.1 billion assets under management as of Sep 30, 2018, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments prides itself in offering "exceptional asset management" to its clients in more than 170 countries throughout the globe. It has presence in 17 countries and more than 600 investment professionals. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor FDYZX seeks capital appreciation for the long run. FDYZX invests a major portion of its assets in equity securities issued by companies, which are believed to be leaders in innovation and benefiting from new industry conditions. Franklin DynaTech Fund Advisor has returned 13.5% over the past three years.

Rupert H. Johnson is one of the fund managers of FDYZX since 1968.

Franklin Convertible Securities Fund Adv FCSZX seeks maximum total returns through appreciation of capital and a high level of current income. FCSZX invests a major portion of its assets in convertible securities. Though FCSZX may invest all of its assets in non-investment grade securities, it invests a maximum of 10% of its assets in unrated securities or that are rated below B. Franklin Convertible Securities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%.

FCSZX has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income A FRHIX invests a major portion of its assets in securities that are expected to provide yield exempted from federal income taxes, including the federal alternative minimum tax. FRHIX seeks a high level of tax-free income. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities, which may also include defaulted securities. Franklin High Yield Tax-Free Income A has returned 2.3% over the past three years.

As of November 2018, FRHIX held 657 issues, with 1.74% of its assets invested in SAN JOAQUIN HILLS CALIF TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY 0%.

