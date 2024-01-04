A look ahead: Beaver County headlines to follow in 2024

Beaver County made national – and international – news this year, with 2024 on track to be just as consequential for the region.

As the Times reflects on what’s ahead, here are some developing stories readers can expect to see next year.

Beaver Valley Power Station deal in regulatory limbo

The Federal Communications Commission and Nuclear Regulatory Commission this year approved a multi-billion-dollar deal that would put Shippingport's Beaver Valley Power Station under new ownership, but the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could extend its review of the proposal into 2024.

Texas energy company Vistra Corp. in March announced plans to buy Energy Harbor, owners of Beaver Valley, to “expand Vistra’s carbon-free generation capacity.” Energy Harbor's nuclear and retail businesses would merge with Vistra's under a newly formed subsidiary, called "Vistra Vision,” to establish a retail electricity company “with the second-largest competitive nuclear fleet in the country.”

In September, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the operating license transfers of Beaver Valley and two Ohio nuclear power plants to Vistra Corp. Vistra would own a total of four nuclear plants.

The company aimed to close the deal by the end of 2023, but FERC in mid-October extended its review of the deal by as long as six months. Regulators, at the behest of the U.S. Department of Justice and other parties, are weighing whether the deal would give Vistra undue influence on PJM Interconnection market prices. In September, Vistra and Energy Harbor offered to sell 400 megawatts of generating capacity to stamp out those concerns.

Beaver Valley is the county’s fourth-largest employer and generates millions of dollars in local and state taxes each year.

A pivotal election year

Next year’s presidential election is approaching, but Beaver County voters will cast ballots for more than America’s commander-in-chief.

Federal and state races on the ticket here in 2024 include Pennsylvania’s critical 17th congressional district seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio; a U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who is seeking a fourth term as he faces David McCormick, the first Republican to announce a bid against Casey; and Pennsylvania General Assembly seats.

Voters enter the polling place at CUP Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Election Day in Chippewa Township.

Notably, Republican state Rep. Jim Marshall, of Big Beaver, will not run for a ninth term serving Pennsylvania’s 14th House District next year. The state lawmaker will retire from his role after 18 years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

April 23 is Pennsylvania's primary and Nov. 5 is the general election.

Disparate, often inaccessible use-of-force policies in Beaver County

On the heels of prominent use-of-force incidents in Beaver County this year, Times reporters requested and reviewed several use-of-force policies outlined in police handbooks throughout the county.

After months of public records requests and protracted appeals to denied records, an analysis revealed a lack of uniformity among the policies that complicates and obscures police departments’ use-of-force justifications. The probe shed light on lofty bureaucratic hurdles the public must clear to access even heavily redacted use-of-force policies in Beaver County, too.

The Times will publish its full report in early 2024.

Plans for Beaver County’s historic Aliquippa Works site

Construction of a planned steel fabrication plant on J&L Steel’s former tin mill site in Aliquippa could begin this year.

An artist's rendering of the proposed 72 Steel plant on the former site of J&L Steel Aliquippa Works.

72 Steel held an elaborate groundbreaking ceremony at the Aliquippa Industrial Park in May and months later purchased 44 acres of the property from Beaver County developer Chuck Betters for $4.4 million.

The plant's anticipated completion is 2025 and the company expects to hire 300 to 400 permanent employees.

South Side weighs controversial policies after election shakeup

This year's municipal election set in motion a dramatic shift in South Side Area’s approach to transgender students and parental rights after a year of ideological clashes in the district.

Just weeks after voters backed a slate of candidates favored by conservative parents’ rights group Moms for Liberty, the reorganized board agreed to review and consider three draft policies governing trans students in the district. The policies address the students’ identification, participation in athletics and restroom access.

Additionally, several new board members campaigned this year on replacing the district's current solicitor due to the firm’s recommendation that schools adhere to guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights and Title IX regarding transgender and nonbinary students’ pronouns.

New concert venues, eateries to open

Two new Beaver County concert venues should be up and running next year.

The former Beaver Pool House is becoming an events center with an outdoor stage. Organizers hope the stage will host its first concert in July, calculating the lawn area could accommodate a crowd of 1,500. And the Rochester Riverfront Stage was awoken from its 11-year slumber last autumn to host an Oktoberfest concert. Rochester officials hope to make much more use of the stage in 2024.

More: Work progresses on 2 Beaver stages that will host outdoor concerts & events

In dining news, the eagerly awaited Bigham Tavern at Bridgewater is expected to open early next year at the former Mario's Dockside Grille. Back 2 Barney's, the resurrection of the former Barney's tavern in Aliquippa, is now accepting job applications for a 2024 reopening. Hash & Smash, a new brunch and smash burger eatery, plans a 2024 debut in downtown Beaver, too.

As for recreation, Chippewa Municipal Park's new splash pad will be ready by summer.

Dispersing a $5 million pollution settlement fund

An advisory group will decide what to do with a $5 million environmental mitigation fund created from Shell’s cracker plant air violation settlement.

Shell in May signed a consent order and agreement with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection to resolve months of pollution exceedances, paying nearly $10 million for repeated air permit violations at the company’s Potter Township ethane cracker plant. The company paid a $4.9 million civil penalty to the DEP and another $5 million to establish a fund for projects that benefit the “environment, health and quality of life” of those living near the petrochemical plant.

Criteria set by a panel in July calls for at least one selected project to provide regular independent air quality testing within the facility’s vicinity, and at least one other project focused on developing strategies to improve residents’ health and quality of life.

Elevated flaring seen at Shell's ethane cracker plant on Feb. 13, 2023.

Only designated 501(c)(3)’s based in Beaver County, or those partnering with a qualifying Beaver County tax-exempt organization on projects based in Beaver County benefiting environment, health and quality of life, are eligible for funding.

Moving forward, a separate community advisory board will receive, evaluate and approve projects.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Looking ahead: Beaver County headlines to follow in 2024