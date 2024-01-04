As we look ahead to impactful stories in 2024, we reflect on Clarion Ledger coverage in 2023

Some things we can be sure of in the coming year — local and national elections, new laws will be enacted, and there will be plenty of celebrations.

Other events you can't be sure of — storms, crises and all sorts of surprises, significant events and important issues that will impact each of our lives.

Whatever the impactful event may be, the Clarion Ledger will be there to provide coverage.

Last year, Clarion Ledger staffers told you about all sorts of new business developments in and around the Jackson area, including a proposed $150 million movie studio that could change Jackson’s landscape.

The Clarion Ledger reported on the fallout after Deion Sanders announced his move to the University of Colorado in Boulder, and covered other sports, athletics and athletes throughout Jackson and Mississippi with the state's most complete sports staff.

In addition, the Clarion Ledger chronicled stories of deer and other wildlife harvested by Mississippi hunters, including a state-record alligator.

Not only did the Clarion Ledger tell those stories, but the journalists also chronicled candidates running for statewide and local offices on the ballots in 2023, from candidates filing to run for office to candidates filing campaign finance reports, not to mention coverage of the primary and general election results.

The Clarion Ledger provided coverage of two musicians with Mississippi ties who competed to be the next “American Idol,” and we took you to the town of Amory where their friends and families gathered to root them on in the finale.

On March 24, however, perhaps the most devastating event of 2023 in Mississippi occurred as some 20 tornadoes tore through several communities in the Delta and other areas killing more than 20 people.

On that day, a confirmed EF-4 tornado touched down near Rolling Fork, destroying homes and businesses, and 20 tornadoes were reported in the Delta in the towns of not only Rolling Fork but also Black Hawk, Silver City and in the counties of Panola, Lafayette, Union, Itawamba, Chickasaw, Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey.

Clarion Ledger staff members were on the scene to provide immediate coverage of the tornadoes' devastation and loss with pictures, stories and drone video. The Clarion Ledger's stories told of people’s survival, loss of homes, businesses and loved ones.

Now, more than nine months later, the Clarion ledger continues to provide coverage of the rebuilding process through photos, videos and stories that highlight progress in rebuilding, the needs of the community and how people can help.

The Clarion Ledger also continues to cover the ongoing Jackson water and sewer systems crisis and the progress being made by JXN Water and Third-Party Federal Water Administrator Ted Henifin.

Much progress was made on the city’s water and sewer systems in 2023, and the Clarion Ledger has reported every step made, but much more is left to do, and the Clarion Ledger will be there to report the progress, ask relevant questions and hold officials accountable.

Which brings us to Jackson’s ongoing garbage crisis that last year left residents without garbage pick up for weeks as the mayor and city councilmembers sued each other over the vendor contract process and the vendor in turn sued the city.

The current garbage collection contract that was the result of a judge's order is up at the end of March, and our staff will be paying attention to and reporting on the process of awarding a new contract which is in the works.

All of those stories are just some examples of the impactful work Clarion Ledger journalists do every day to help you stay informed and entertained, and we will continue to do so throughout this year.

It is what we do.

Inside Sunday’s Clarion Ledger you will see a special IMPACT section produced by USA TODAY that chronicles some of the other impactful work done by other journalists at newspapers throughout the USA TODAY network.

Check it out. You never know what might impact you.

Scott Hawkins is communities editor for the Clarion Ledger.

