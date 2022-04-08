A Look Into AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AMN Healthcare Services is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$478m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$969m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AMN Healthcare Services compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AMN Healthcare Services.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of AMN Healthcare Services' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 137% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 22%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that AMN Healthcare Services has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 158% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with AMN Healthcare Services (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

