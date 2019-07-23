A Look At Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited's (HKG:922) Exceptional Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Anxian Yuan China Holdings Limited (HKG:922), there's is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Anxian Yuan China Holdings here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

922's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that 922 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. 922’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 32%, which means its debt level is reasonable. This means that 922’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. 922's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 922's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 922's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that 922's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:922 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 23rd 2019 More

