Look Back: 1875 Poke Hollow riot claimed life of police officer

Jul. 16—A sheriff's tax sale in 1875 set off the Poke Hollow Riot that claimed the life of Wilkes-Barre policeman Edward Reibsamen.

Reibsamen, badge 9, was among the first 16 policemen for Wilkesbarre borough in 1872.

Events leading up to the riot began when Garner Snyder purchased neighboring land in an area called Poke Hollow, a settlement outside of Kingston, in April 1875. Three constables left the Luzerne County Courthouse on Public Square with an eviction notice to be served upon the Connell family.

When the constables arrived on horseback, they were met by women and children throwing rocks and stones at them, refusing them entry onto the property.

The constables returned to the courthouse and summoned help from the borough's police department.

On April 29, 1875, Reibsamen joined the posse of five constables and returned to Poke Hollow to evict the Connell family only to be met by gunfire shot from the windows of the house cottage.

"There are seven brothers of the Connells and they are spoken of as a desperate band of men," the Daily Record of the Times reported April 29, 1875.

Reibsamen was arresting a riotous female when a volley of arms was fired from the second story and he fell to the ground shot in the head, the newspaper reported.

Deputy Constable Michael McCasey fell, pierced in both legs.

"The posse then sought safety in retreat, bearing their wounded and the two prisoners, brothers John and Peter Connell," the newspaper reported.

Reibsamen was carried to a neighboring home where he died and the injured McCasey was brought back to the courthouse.

News of the shooting in Poke Hollow quickly circulated in the valley.

"The greatest excitement prevailed at headquarters, and Wilkesbarre Mayor Michael Kearney, accompanied by a doctor, drove rapidly to the scene of the shooting to learn the exact state of the situation," the Daily Record reported.

Kearney sent a messenger back to Public Square for more men.

"At one o'clock a messenger arrived here, his horse flecked with foam and almost exhausted, with orders from Mayor Kearney for an armed posse of 100 men. At two o'clock several loads of men armed with muskets, rifles and revolvers left here accompanied by a reporter," the newspaper reported.

Six of the seven Connell brothers were arrested as Lawrence Connell and Edward Connell were charged with firing the fatal shot that killed Reibsamen.

McCasey was the key witness who testified under oath after he sustained the gunshot wounds to his legs, he looked at the cottage and saw Lawrence and Edward Connell aiming rifles out the windows.

Lawrence Connell's week long jury trial was held in late September 1875 before Judge Garrick M. Harding. The jury convicted him of second degree murder and was sentenced to 12 years confinement in the Eastern Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

It was the second time Lawrence Connell had been imprisoned at Eastern Penitentiary, having served three years for a burglary conviction in 1868 in Kingston.

Edward Connell, on advice of his attorney, E. L. Merriman, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on McCasey in a plea agreement with District Attorney Alexander Farnham, who withdrew a murder charge. He was fined $25 and sentenced for three years at Eastern Penitentiary.

