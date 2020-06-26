A Look Back At 73 Years Of The Ford F-Series Pickup Truck

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

We welcome the all-new 2021 F-150 with a stroll down F-Series Memory Lane.

The Ford F-Series was first introduced in 1948, and since 1977, it has stood as the best-selling pickup truck sold in the U.S. A total of fourteen generations of F-Series trucks have been offered over the last 73 years, and the latest is the all-new 2021 Ford F-150. To welcome this newest F-150, which promises to be the most featured-filled and technologically advanced truck ever, we take a quick look back at the evolution of the classic Ford F-Series lineup – specifically, the first nine generations.

First Generation (1948-1952)

Image Credit: Speed Digital LLC More

Pickup trucks have always been a popular niche among classic car enthusiasts, and this 1951 Ford F-1 is an excellent example of why. The long, rounded rood and those shapely fenders create a design that looks great whether the truck is a bone-stock farm truck or a heavily custom build. These trucks were built from 1948 until 1952 with models ranging from the half-ton F-1 up to F-8 heavy-duty applications.

Second Generation (1953-1956)

Image Credit: Speed Digital LLC More

Ford refined the design of its pickup truck in 1952 for the truck's second generation, which is also when a more familiar naming scheme was introduced with models like the F-100, F-250 and F-350. This 1956 Ford F-100 represents the final year for this generation, and it's easily recognizable with its squared-off cab line and vertical A-pillars.

Third Generation (1957-1960)

Image Credit: Speed Digital LLC More