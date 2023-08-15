Look Back ... to an ambitious Habitat homebuilding plan, 1998

Aug. 15—Aug. 15, 1948, in The Star: An early canvass of seven political beats in Calhoun County has Republicans ready to believe that the Thomas Dewey and Earl Warren sentiment throughout the county will give them 67 percent of the presidential vote Nov. 2 in the general election. Party campaign manager M. V. Henson said he believes most Republican votes will come from those dissatisfied with the civil rights plank of the Democratic Party platform — which inside the Democratic tent has led to the formation of the "Dixiecrat" contingent — together with an overall dissatisfaction with President Truman's performance in office.

Aug. 15, 1998, in The Star: The founder of Habitat for Humanity, Millard Fuller, paid a visit to the Anniston City Meeting Center last night to launch an ambitious project for Habitat. The "Anniston Initiative" is a multi-year partnership between Habitat and the city of Anniston to give low-income families a chance to own homes, some for the first time in their lives. The tally on the number of houses already built in Calhoun County by Habitat for Humanity stands at 15 since 1995.