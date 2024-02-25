Look Back ... to some approval of Klan's visit to Munford, 1949

Feb. 24—Feb. 24, 1949, in The Star: Two hundred residents of north Anniston gathered in the circuit court room of the Calhoun County Courthouse last night to discuss the "betterment" of their community. The meeting of the men, their wives and children began in an argumentative mood, but gradually developed in a seemingly sincere and enthusiastic effort to increase community benefits and improve life there. M. V. Henson, who was named director of the group last night, was interrupted several times during the opening of the meeting to explain exactly why they were all there. Some thought it had to do with the renaming of streets in that section, which they promptly objected to. Also this date: The governor of Alabama and the sheriff of Talladega County agreed today that probably nothing will ever come of an investigation into a procession of Ku Klux Klansmen who frightened women and children in Munford last Saturday night. The incident happened near the homes of Mrs. Helen Drake and Mrs. Daisy Inez Lewis at Munford. Mrs. Drake is married with children, and Mrs. Lewis is a young widow with children, and it's not at all clear why the Klansmen brought their intimidation to bear on the community. However, interviews with several Munford residents confirmed the sentiments of the sheriff: They were pleased that the Klan had done what it did, holding a parade and burning crosses.

Feb. 24, 1999, in The Star: The next president of Jacksonville State University will be one of the three men named yesterday as the top candidates for the position. They were selected from more than 50 applicants. They are William A. Meehan, JSU's acting vice president for institutional advancement; Dr. Eric Joshua Bitterbaum, vice president for academic affairs and a biology professor at Missouri Southern State College in Joplin, Mo.; and Dr. Daniel W. Ball, vice president for academic affairs at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Ark. After a more intense phase of the selection process, the board of trustees is expected to announce its choice on April 19, 1999. Also this date: The Oxford City Council has voted to buy the Barber Dairy facility from Dean Foods Company. The 23-acre site will be converted into a city-owned recreational facility to include ball fields and indoor sports activities, said Councilman Bruce Dempsey.