A look back at the Bakersfield Black History Parade
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to discuss the latest news around the league as the NFL world prepares for the NFL Combine before diving into their favorite landing spots for the top 2024 free agents. Fitz and Jori start off with Justin Fields' comments on a podcast about why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on social media, and the duo discuss whether his explanation is valid or if he was intentionally sending a message. Next, the two hosts prep for the NFL Combine next week by going back and forth on the news that Athletes First will have its clients abstain from cognitive testing and how NFL evaluators might be putting too much stock in what happens in Indianapolis instead of the years of football experience the prospects have put on tape. Later, Fitz and Jori run down the list of the top available free agents in 2024 and give their ideal landing spots for Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Christian Wilkins, Antoine Winfield Jr, Tyron Smith and soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Commanders' offseason, with a new regime in place from top to bottom — and the premium draft capital and cap space to expedite a significant turnaround.
Endure even the most marathon browsing sessions with ease.
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin raised a test version of its massive orbital rocket on its launch pad for the first time Wednesday, inaugurating the start of a major test campaign ahead of the first launch later this year. The test version of the rocket is all Blue Origin hardware, but not all of it will necessarily end up going to space. The upcoming tests with this launch vehicle will let teams practice vehicle integration and transportation to and from the launch pad, and what’s called an integrated tanking test.
Judge Arthur Engoron rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have granted him a 30-day delay to begin repaying the massive $355 million financial fraud judgment against him.
Google Chrome is getting a new AI writing generator today. At its core, this Gemini-powered tool is essentially the existing "Help me write" feature from Gmail, but extended to the entire web and powered by one of Google's latest Gemini AI models. To get started, head to the Chrome settings menu and look for the "Experimental AI" page.
Google's "Help me write" can literally help you write more descriptive sentences or even full paragraphs from a short prompt.
The 2019 AL batting champ is looking for a bounce-back season in 2024.
Quilted without being bulky — this cozy transitional piece will take you right through spring.
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is the latest Leica-branded smartphone, featuring a second-gen 1-inch camera sensor.
Ina Herlihy believes e-commerce brands are losing out on organic traffic and potential revenue by relying on third-party community sites, like Reddit and Facebook Groups. As new user acquisition costs increase, in some cases by hundreds of dollars, brands have to care more about increasing retention and organic traffic, Herlihy told TechCrunch via email. Herlihy set out in late 2022 to build community software for brands to host communities on their own websites.
Rep. Jim Clyburn told Yahoo News that young and Black voters could decide the 2024 presidential election as young voters start to lean less on Biden as their favored candidate.
One of track and fields' most exciting events could see a major format change.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
Samsung is bringing its Galaxy AI features to more devices through a new One UL 6.1 update coming in late March, the company announced today. The AI features were first introduced for the Galaxy S24 series, but will soon be available to even more Samsung users. As nearly every tech company is introducing and expanding their AI-powered features, it makes sense for Samsung to make its features more widely accessible.
From Paul Mescal to Jeremy Allen White, meet the seven stars who are poised to be the next big thing.
TikTok's latest viral superstar is Reesa Teesa, a Georgia woman who posted 50 videos -- just under 10 minutes long apiece -- chronicling her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. "The series, 'who the f--- did I marry,' is not something that you have to sit down and hold your phone and watch," Reesa said in a TikTok on Wednesday.
I wear these lightweight kicks with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses — and they start at just $49.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that struggling consumers are using BNPL for everyday purchases, which could add to their debt.