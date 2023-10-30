A Look Back at Celeb Reactions to the Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

WWHL revists all the celebrities who booked it to the Clubhouse to discuss the drama surrounding Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with their friend Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules. Chrissy Teigen said everyone looks more beautiful when they’re sad on the show, thought Ariana yelling at Sandoval reminded her of how she usually fights and couldn’t think of anything else besides Sandoval’s white nail polish. Plus, Amy Schumer told Andy Cohen she’s always been really annoyed by Sandoval before calling him a narcissist.

