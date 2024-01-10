Look Back ... to Don King's visit to Anniston, 1999

Jan. 9—Jan. 9, 1949, in The Star: The floodwater in Calhoun County reached an all-time high during a recent rainy spell, and as streams receded there's evidence of destruction in all sections of the county. Earl Lancaster, who owns a farm near Wellington, not only lost a winter's supply of hay and cow feed, but discovered that one of his outbuildings had been washed a quarter of a mile down the road. Mr. Lancaster and his 81-year-old mother live together in the five-room house which sits on a slope overlooking the farm and Tallaseehatchee Creek. As the water rose, he did what he could to save livestock and other property, but before long, the low place behind the Lancaster house had become a huge lake — and an old corn crib had washed about 100 yards away from its original foundation. Also this date: The Calhoun County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis during a three-year period, 1946-48, spent $8,356 for treatment of polio victims in this section. This figure, according to county chairman E. C. Knowlton, includes the treatment of patients at the onset of the disease as well as post-attack treatment at the Crippled Children's Clinic in Birmingham and at Warm Springs Foundation in Georgia. The local chapter has treated 12 polio victims at the onset of the disease during the three-year period.

Jan. 9, 1999, in The Star: Yesterday was Don King Day in Anniston, for which Alabama SCLC president John S. Nettles presented the famous boxing promoter with the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award of the Decade for his philanthropic efforts on behalf of people all over the world. In addition, Calhoun County Commissioner James Dunn presented Mr. King with a laudatory proclamation in front of a packed 17th Street Baptist Church. "This is the first time I've ever called on a multimillionaire and he came forward," Dunn quipped, to laughter from the crowd. Nettles had been trying for more than a year to get King to Alabama for the first time to collect the SCLC award.