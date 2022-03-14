Look Back: What happened to confiscated barrels of alcohol in 1922?

Mar. 13—A Wilkes-Barre policeman confiscated eight barrels of alcohol valued at $50,000 from a delivery truck at North Washington and Pennsylvania Avenue on Feb. 15, 1922.

Within hours of the delivery truck and barrels being stored at the city police station, they went missing.

What followed was deemed by the public a "cover up." Many believed high ranking city officials, including law enforcement, took their share of the alcohol home.

The confiscation took place during the early years of the Volstead Act, known as Prohibition, a federal law that prohibited intoxicating beverages with an alcohol level greater than .5 percent from being consumed.

Prohibition agents were hired to seek and destroy alcohol.

In early 1922, several barrels marked "olive oil" were found to be filled with alcohol at a warehouse in Pittston.

When the policeman confiscated eight barrels of alcohol from the delivery truck, they were taken to the city police station.

"The alcohol disappeared sometime after 4 o'clock yesterday morning, no report of its seizure being made to Mayor Daniel L. Hart or Chief of Police Michael Brown, according to their statements," the Wilkes-Barre Record reported Feb. 16, 1922.

Questions were asked. No one knew anything.

"From Mayor Hart down through the ranks to the patrolmen, when questioned about the reported seizure of the alcohol, all on duty last night stated something to this effect: Alcohol? There was no alcohol in this place last night and none was seized as far as I know," the Record reported.

Police reports and an inventory list were made of the seizure.

Police Sgt. Walter Thomas filed a report indicating the deliver truck with its cargo of eight barrels of alcohol was parked at police headquarters. After Thomas went off duty, the barrels of alcohol vanished. So did Thomas' report.

"When called early this morning Mayor Hart stated he knew positively nothing of the seizure of any alcohol and further stated he had not ordered the release of any," the Record reported.

Police Chief Brown conducted an internal investigation. Brown submitted his findings to Mayor Hart on Feb. 19.

Hart kept Brown's investigation findings under wraps until he was pressured by newspaper reporters for its release.

While the policeman who confiscated the delivery truck and barrels of alcohol said it took place at North Washington Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Brown's report stated the seizure actually occurred across city limits. Well past the city limit.

"The report clearly sets forth who confiscated the truck, where it was confiscated and how it was released and why. It is vague, however, as to who ordered its release," the Record reported March 22, 1922, of Brown's report to Mayor Hart.

According to the story in the Record of Brown's investigation, the police chief claimed the patrolman seized the delivery truck on George Avenue in Parsons, "Outside the city limits and therefore, beyond the jurisdiction of the policeman."

Chief Brown wrote the delivery truck was filled with furniture and empty barrels and because the truck was seized beyond city limits, it was released along with its cargo, the Record reported.